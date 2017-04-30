ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Crime

Washoe inmate dies at Carson City hospital

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 29, 2017 - 11:13 pm
 

An inmate died Saturday afternoon at a Carson City hospital, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported.

At about 2:39 p.m., Donald Steven Hawkins, 63, died at the Carson Tahoe Hospital, according to an NDOC release.

Prior to being admitted to the hospital, Hawkins was housed in the Regional Medical Facility in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

Hawkins was committed from Washoe County on March 22 and was serving 19 to 60 months for grand larceny.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner responded. An autopsy will be scheduled as per Nevada regulations unless family declines.

Hawkins’ next of kin have been notified.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like