Washoe inmate dies at Carson City hospital

Donald Steven Hawkins, 63 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

An inmate died Saturday afternoon at a Carson City hospital, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported.

At about 2:39 p.m., Donald Steven Hawkins, 63, died at the Carson Tahoe Hospital, according to an NDOC release.

Prior to being admitted to the hospital, Hawkins was housed in the Regional Medical Facility in the Northern Nevada Correctional Center.

Hawkins was committed from Washoe County on March 22 and was serving 19 to 60 months for grand larceny.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office coroner responded. An autopsy will be scheduled as per Nevada regulations unless family declines.

Hawkins’ next of kin have been notified.