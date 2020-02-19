Wearing motorcycle helmet, armed woman robs west Las Vegas store

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A gun-wielding woman wearing a motorcycle helmet robbed a business in west Las Vegas Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the woman, dressed in all black, entered a business at 6100 W. Charleston Blvd., near South Jones Boulevard, at 9:11 p.m.

“The suspect approached the counter where she pointed a gun at the clerk and told her to lay on the floor,” Gordon said. “The suspect obtained money from the business, then fled out the front doors.”

Police do not know what direction the woman fled in or whether she was on foot or in a car. No injuries were reported.

