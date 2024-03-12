Wetlands Park reopens as police continue investigation

Threats by an armed man prompted the closure of Wetlands Park, according to Clark County officials.

Threats by an armed man prompted the closure of Wetlands Park on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. according to Clark County officials. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wetlands Park reopened Wednesday, according to Clark County, a day after it was closed due to an armed man being sought by police.

Clark County Park Police continue to search for an armed man who made threats that prompted the closure of Wetlands Park on Tuesday, according to county officials.

Police responded about 2 a.m. to a report of a man armed with knives who had confronted a motorist near the park, officials said.

“About an hour later, the armed suspect called police to report plans to do damage within the park,” officials wrote in a news release. “When confronted by police, the suspect was able to flee on foot and has not been located.”

Clark County released video of a man in his 40s wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans and a baseball cap.

The county said officers would continue patrolling the area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the county’s office of public safety at 702-455-7532.

