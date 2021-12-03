Winnemucca man arrested on charges arising from US Capitol attack

Federal authorities say Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca attacked police and broke into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers were certifying the presidential election.

A photo of a man wanted in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol (FBI)

Federal authorities have arrested a Northern Nevada man they allege attacked police after entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers worked to certify the presidential election, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

Winnemucca resident Josiah Kenyon, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday in Reno, officials wrote in a news release. He remained jailed following a court appearance Friday.

Kenyon is facing counts of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon, the release said.

Kenyon, who was dressed as “Jack Skellington” from the “Nightmare Before Christmas” movie, entered the federal building shortly before 3 p.m. and exited 25 minutes later, the release said.

Once outside, he allegedly tried to break a window by pounding on it with a closed fist and a flag pole, the release said.

He is also accused of attacking officers with a table leg with a “protruding nail” and throwing a large piece of plastic at them, the release said.

Nationwide, more than 675 people have been arrested for their alleged participation in the riot, including more than 210 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Two of those were arrested in Southern Nevada.

Ronald Sandlin of Memphis and Nathaniel DeGrave were arrested in Las Vegas this year and remain in the District of Columbia jail on federal charges that include assault and disrupting official proceedings.

Both have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial

