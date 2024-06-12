Woman, 29, arrested on DUI charge after passenger killed in crash

Risa Mattele Hannah, 29, of Las Vegas, was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after an early Sunday rollover crash.

A Las Vegas woman was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after an early Sunday rollover crash left one of her passengers dead and another seriously injured.

The crash occurred in the U.S. 95 and Lake Mead Boulevard area at about 2 a.m. when a the 2019 Nissan Murano SUV driven by Risa Mattele Hannah, overturned several times, according to a press release from the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Jade Ashlee Hernandez, 27, of Las Vegas, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another female passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Neither passenger was wearing their seat belts, according to a news release.

Hannah, 29, of Las Vegas, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, then later arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

According to the press release, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 36 fatalities this year.

