Woman accused of stealing watches valued at $82K from men on Strip

A Las Vegas woman is accused of accompanying two men to their Strip hotel rooms and stealing expensive luxury watches from both of them.

Police say a Las Vegas woman who accompanied two men to their Strip hotel rooms stole expensive luxury watches from both in what are believed to be prostitution-related thefts.

Windy Rose Jones, 23, was booked Monday at the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of felony grand larceny.

Arrest reports for Jones indicate she was taken into custody after two men reported to police the thefts of watches from their hotel rooms at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in February and March. One watch was valued at $45,000. The second was valued at $37,000.

In the first case, police were called on Feb. 21 by Cosmopolitan security to the hotel for a man reporting he was “the victim of a grand larceny and possibly being drugged,” police wrote in an arrest report for Jones.

The man told police he met a woman named “Rosa” inside the Cosmopolitan near the Vesper bar at the property. He then went to his room with the woman, and they drank margaritas.

“While he and Rosa were in the room waiting on the room service (he) claims that the topic of sex was never on the agenda or part of the conversation,” police wrote in the reports.

The man said “he does not remember much of the night due to falling asleep shortly after finishing his margarita,” police said. The man also told police “Rosa may have drugged him.”

He awoke the next morning to find $1,500 in cash missing from his wallet. His Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch worth $37,000 was also gone. The man told police the woman had distinctive tattoos, including a lion tattooed on her thigh.

In the second case, a man told police that on March 24 he met a woman on the Cosmopolitan casino floor. He invited her to his room and ordered room service. He noticed the woman had a large lion or tiger tattooed on her leg, police said.

He awoke the next day to find his Rolex Daytona watch worth $45,000 and iPhone 12 missing. He also told police he may have been drugged.

Police said as part of their investigation they examined “multiple photos of Jones from multiple prostitution related ads on the internet.”

“The photos showed Jones with a large lion tattoo on her upper leg,” police wrote.

Jones was arrested by Las Vegas police April 4. She declined to talk to investigators and asked for a lawyer. Police said in her arrest reports that they documented the existence of a lion tattoo on her leg as part of their investigation.

Criminal complaints have not been filed in either case. Jones is currently out of custody. She is scheduled to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court in both cases in May for a status hearing on the filing of criminal complaints.

