Woman arrested, accused of trying to smother newborn

A Clark County woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after authorities accused her of trying to smother her newborn.

Ashley Hollingsworth (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Ashley Hollingsworth, 23, was arrested after the baby was taken to MountainView Hospital at 12:16 a.m. on Sunday.

According to her arrest report, the child’s father told Las Vegas police that the baby was born at home and that “the mother refused to enter the hospital.”

“It was later learned that Ashley had attempted to kill the baby by smothering her with a blanket while enroute to the hospital,” police wrote.

The police report first said Hollingsworth lives in Jean but later said she lived at a Primm residence.

Police said Hollingsworth was noticeably injured when they encountered her and that the wounds were self-inflicted. She was taken to University Medical Center where, according to police, she “continuously talked about prophecies and other religious ideations” to nursing staff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.