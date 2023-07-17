Woman arrested after 2 dogs die in hot truck

Katrina Brazil faces two counts of willful malicious torture of animals.

Police have arrested a 47-year-old woman after nine dogs were left in a pickup truck in the Las Vegas heat and two of the dogs died.

The truck was parked for several hours outside a Motel 6 near Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue on Friday afternoon, when temperatures reached upward of 110 degrees, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Katrina Brazil, according to booking records from Metro.

Brazil faces two counts of willful malicious torture of animals after two of the nine dogs were pronounced dead.

