104°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Woman arrested after 2 dogs die in hot truck

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2023 - 10:25 am
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Police have arrested a 47-year-old woman after nine dogs were left in a pickup truck in the Las Vegas heat and two of the dogs died.

The truck was parked for several hours outside a Motel 6 near Dean Martin Drive and Tropicana Avenue on Friday afternoon, when temperatures reached upward of 110 degrees, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Katrina Brazil, according to booking records from Metro.

Brazil faces two counts of willful malicious torture of animals after two of the nine dogs were pronounced dead.

Contact Kiara Adams at kadams@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-0399. Follow @kiadams101 on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Entrepreneur arrested by FBI in Las Vegas, accused of murder-for-hire scheme
Entrepreneur arrested by FBI in Las Vegas, accused of murder-for-hire scheme
2
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
South Las Vegas could transform with high-speed rail, resort, arena planned
3
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
All-Star Game leaving Las Vegas; players unhappy with schedule
4
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
5
Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
Primm lottery ticket wins $62K Fantasy 5 jackpot
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Arrest made in killing of homeless man
By / RJ

Cecil Walls faces a charge of open murder after another man was found dead at 6:05 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North.

More stories
9 dogs left in bed of hot pickup truck, 2 found dead
9 dogs left in bed of hot pickup truck, 2 found dead
Arrest made in killing of homeless man
Arrest made in killing of homeless man
Police report 2 weekend killings, arrest 1
Police report 2 weekend killings, arrest 1
Girl, 12, ID’d as victim in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Girl, 12, ID’d as victim in North Las Vegas hit-and-run
Girl killed on sidewalk after hit-and-run driver lost control in NLV
Girl killed on sidewalk after hit-and-run driver lost control in NLV
Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday
Man fatally shot in parking lot next to Strip Friday