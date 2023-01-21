Woman arrested after stealing a bus in southwest Las Vegas
Officers responded to the area of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road after a bus was reported stolen by a passenger, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Police located the bus, and after a brief pursuit the female suspect was taken into custody without incident.