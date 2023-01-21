52°F
Crime

Woman arrested after stealing a bus in southwest Las Vegas

By Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 21, 2023 - 1:39 pm
 
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
An RTC Transit bus was stolen by a passenger Saturday morning in the southwest valley.

Officers responded to the area of Durango Drive and Blue Diamond Road after a bus was reported stolen by a passenger, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police located the bus, and after a brief pursuit the female suspect was taken into custody without incident.

