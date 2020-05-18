Woman crashes in her northeast Las Vegas driveway, faces DUI charge

A Las Vegas woman was arrested on a driving under the influence charge early Monday after police said her car crashed into a gas meter, prompting the evacuation of three residences in the northeast valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said the woman, against the advice of her sons, left her residence in the 4800 block of Hot Springs Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue, at 2:46 a.m.

“The suspect backed out of the driveway, then accelerated forward, colliding into her carport, storage shed and gas meter, breaking the meter,” Gordon said. “The suspect remained in the vehicle following the collision and had to be extracted by a responding patrol officer.”

Three residences were evacuated and Hot Springs was closed until Southwest Gas could respond and shut off the gas.

“The gas is now off and all residents are back in their homes,” Gordon said. “The suspect was arrested for DUI.”

The name of the woman was not immediately released.

