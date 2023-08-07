104°F
Crime

Woman dies after being stabbed in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 6, 2023 - 6:02 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman died after being stabbed Sunday evening following an argument in central Las Vegas.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a woman being stabbed on the 2900 block of Rancho Drive, just after 5 p.m. Sunday. The woman was arguing with a man before he stabbed her twice, according to Metro Lt. Patricia Heldt.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, but died from her injuries, she said.

No further information was available.

Contact Mark Credico at mcredico@reviewjournal.com.

