Woman dies after being stabbed in central Las Vegas

A woman died Sunday evening after being stabbed following an argument on Rancho Drive, according to Las Vegas police.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call about a woman being stabbed on the 2900 block of Rancho Drive, just after 5 p.m. Sunday. The woman was arguing with a man before he stabbed her twice, according to Metro Lt. Patricia Heldt.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, but died from her injuries, she said.

No further information was available.

