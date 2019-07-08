Woman hurt after being hit by firework in central Las Vegas

A man threw a firework Sunday night that exploded close to the woman on the 5200 block of West Charleston Boulevard. She was hospitalized for her head injuries, Las Vegas police said.

A woman suffered head injuries after a man threw a firework at her in the central valley Sunday night, Las Vegas police said.

The firework exploded close to the woman, and police were called just before 10 p.m. to the 5200 block of West Charleston Boulevard, west of South Decatur Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said. She was hospitalized for her head injuries.

“They seemed to be fairly serious in nature,” although she was expected to survive them, Metro spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

Metro’s hazardous materials unit examined the device and determined the explosion was from a firework, Meltzer said.

The woman told police the man was harassing her earlier in the day, she said.

The man ran from the scene and hadn’t been identified as of Monday afternoon.

