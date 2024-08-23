Woman killed in suspected DUI hit-and-run crash; driver arrested, police say

Las Vegas police said the woman was struck by a car in a DUI hit-and-run crash after the motorcycle she was on had also been involved in a collision.

A 28-year-old Las Vegas woman was struck and killed late Thursday by car driven by a suspected DUI driver who fled the scene but was later arrested, police said.

The woman had been walking on West Flamingo Road at Cameron Street, just west of Arville Street, at about 11:14 p.m. after the motorcycle she had been riding on as a passenger had been involved in a crash, according to a Metro news release issued Friday.

While walking in the left lane on Flamingo after the first collision, the woman was hit by an eastbound 2020 Dodge Charger which then fled westbound on Flamingo, police said.

The woman, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about the other person who had been on the motorcycle was provided in the news release.

Police said that witnesses to the crash in which the woman was struck “followed the Dodge and provided its location” to Metro.

“The driver of the Dodge exhibited indicators of impairment and was placed under arrest for DUI and hit-and-run-related charges,” the news release said.

Corey Carr, 41, of Las Vegas, was arrested and faces charges of DUI resulting in death and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or personal injury, Las Vegas Justice Court records show.

The death was the 96th traffic-related death in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The woman’s identity as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the mobile app “P3.”

