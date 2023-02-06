Woman suspected of stealing from HS rodeo club’s bank account

Jeanne Metzger, 55, was arrested and is facing a charge of felony embezzlement, according to the Nye County sheriff’s office.

Jeanne Metzger (Nye County sheriff's office)

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of stealing money from a Nye County high school rodeo club’s bank account and spending the money on herself, according to the Nye County sheriff’s office.

Jeanne Metzger is facing a charge of felony embezzlement after making several withdrawals from the Tonopah High School Rodeo Club’s bank account over the past year, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Metzger, when confronted by the club’s secretary, said her daughter “probably grabbed the wrong card and she would pay it back.”

The sheriff’s office said this happened in December but since that discussion no “attempts for payback have been made.”

Metzger was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

