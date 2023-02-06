57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Crime

Woman suspected of stealing from HS rodeo club’s bank account

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2023 - 3:48 pm
 
Jeanne Metzger (Nye County sheriff's office)
Jeanne Metzger (Nye County sheriff's office)

A 55-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of stealing money from a Nye County high school rodeo club’s bank account and spending the money on herself, according to the Nye County sheriff’s office.

Jeanne Metzger is facing a charge of felony embezzlement after making several withdrawals from the Tonopah High School Rodeo Club’s bank account over the past year, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Metzger, when confronted by the club’s secretary, said her daughter “probably grabbed the wrong card and she would pay it back.”

The sheriff’s office said this happened in December but since that discussion no “attempts for payback have been made.”

Metzger was arrested and booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
Golden Knights goalie, wife owe $27M, bankruptcy records show
2
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
CARTOONS: What happens when the White House tries to order pizza
3
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
2 dead in wrong-way, head-on collision near Summerlin
4
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
5
Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers to Raiders ‘a dream scenario’
Davante Adams says Aaron Rodgers to Raiders ‘a dream scenario’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Police: Firefighter, wife used elderly woman as ‘own personal bank account’
Police: Firefighter, wife used elderly woman as ‘own personal bank account’
Las Vegas police arrest man in October shooting death
Las Vegas police arrest man in October shooting death
Gunfire in Henderson leads to arrest
Gunfire in Henderson leads to arrest
Three shot in ‘neighbor dispute’ in Las Vegas
Three shot in ‘neighbor dispute’ in Las Vegas
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
YouTuber gets in gunbattle in Henderson home invasion, police say
Man wanted in connection with several casino heists, police say
Man wanted in connection with several casino heists, police say