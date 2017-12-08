22 Christmas and holiday events in Las Vegas Valley

‘December to Remember’: Featuring ornament-making, caroling by the Las Vegas Academy choir and hot chocolate at Neon Musuem.

Holiday lights are seen along the Glittering Lights show at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People ride the first tram through the Glittering Lights show held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2013. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Part of the holiday lights display is shown at the Ethel M Cactus Garden at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson on Friday, Nov. 6, 2015. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Alliyah Amezcua, 12, left, and Angelina Pretti, 12, right, get their photo taken with Santa Claus, center, during the 24th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Sebastian Robertson, 3, left, holds onto his mother Cristina Robertson, 39, right, both of Las Vegas, during the 24th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Maria Morales of Las Vegas, 36, right, takes a photo with her son Noah, 1, left, during the 24th Annual Holiday Cactus Garden in Henderson, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

‘December to Remember’

Featuring ornament-making, caroling by the Las Vegas Academy choir and hot chocolate, 3-6 p.m. Sat. at Neon Musuem, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, free admission. neonmuseum.org

Heritage Holidays

Featuring Santa and the elves, strolling holiday carolers, a children’s holiday craft tent, complimentary hot cocoa and holiday cookies, decorated Heritage Street Home, 5-8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, free admission after 5 p.m. 702-455-7955

Save Our Christmas Car Show and Sound Competition

Featuring a car show, sound competition, kids activities, drawings, music and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. at Texas Station, 2101 Texas Star Lane, North Las Vegas, $20-$25; $5 off with donation of a new, unwrapped toy, package of new socks or bag of nonperishable items. Proceeds benefit the less fortunate and Toys for Tots. facebook.com/soclasvegas; vegasstylespl.com

Winterfest

The “Dazzling Desert Holiday” festival will feature a tree lighting at 6 p.m. Fri., with Santa, crafts and food vendors, entertainment, rides and a parade, 6-9 p.m. Fri. and noon-8 p.m. Sat. at Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St., Henderson, free admission. The evening light parade will start at 5 p.m. Sat. cityofhenderson.com

The Boulevard mall

Photo opportunities with Santa are available daily through Dec. 24 at 3528 S. Maryland Parkway. Hours vary. boulevardmall.com

Container Park

“Brunch with Santa” featuring a photo, cookie decorating and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. at 707 Fremont St., $30 all-you-can-eat breakfast; $15 for ages 12 and younger. downtowncontainerpark.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Ice Rink at Boulevard Pool is open 3 p.m.-midnight Mon.-Fri. and noon-midnight Sat.-Sun. A light snowfall occurs every 30 minutes from 7 p.m. to midnight Tue.-Sun. All-day skating is $20, with $10 for locals Tue.-Thu. Admission to the winter wonderland surrounding the rink is free. Date Skate Mondays features classic holiday films at 6 and 9 p.m. through Jan. 1. For a schedule of films and events, visit cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/ice-rink

The District

Chabad of Green Valley/Henderson will have a Hanukkah celebration featuring the Grand Menorah Lighting ceremony, entertainment by the Dancing Dreidels, a children’s choir performing Hanukkah songs, treats and more, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thu. at 2240 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. chabadofgreenvalley.org

Downtown Summerlin

On Wed., Jewish Nevada and Downtown Summerlin will host a Hanukkah celebration, featuring the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, activities, entertainment and more, 4-6 p.m. Downtown Summerlin’s holiday parade starts at 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and select dates through Dec. 24. Santa Claus’ new chalet is located in the Macy’s Promenade through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $24.99. Pet photo nights are 7-9 p.m. on Tue. through Dec. 19. The Rock Rink is open 4-9 p.m. Mon-Thu., 4-10 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. near the Pavilion on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. Skate rentals start at $15. Holiday train rides share the same operating hours as the Rock Rink. Rides are $4. downtownsummerlin.com

Fashion Show mall

Photo opportunities with Santa are offered through Dec. 24 near Neiman Marcus. The “Believe in the Magic” holiday show starts at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. daily Fri.-Sun. and select dates through Dec. 24. in the Great Hall at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. thefashionshow.com

Galleria at Sunset

Photo opportunities with Santa are available daily through Dec. 24 at 1300 W. Sunset Road, Henderson. Hours vary. Appointments are available, and walk-ups are welcome and are first-come, first-served. Santa’s Fast Pass is also available. Pet photos are on Tue. through Dec. 19. galleriaatsunset.com

Glittering Lights

Featuring more than 3 million LED lights on a 2.5-mile course through Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Open 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and holidays. Vehicles are $20-$30. A fast pass is $50 on select dates. The Santa Tram operates on select nights near the speedway’s Gate F and features complimentary cocoa, treats, photos with Santa, and an outdoor area with games, $20-$25. Discounts of $5 off with a donation of goods to Goodwill of Southern Nevada. A portion of each ticket sold benefits Speedway Children’s Charities. glitteringlightslasvegas.com

Holiday Cactus Garden

Ethel M’s 3-acre cactus garden, featuring more than 1 million lights, is open from sundown to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Free admission. The skating rink is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily. Tickets range from $10-$20 and vary by time and date. ethelm.com/holidaylights

Holiday at The Park

Featuring a holiday marketplace, ice skating, carolers, Santa Claus, an 80-foot Silver Fir tree and more, 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 4-11 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. at The Park and Toshiba Plaza, 3784 Las Vegas Blvd. South, free admission. Ice skating is $15 (2-for-1 for locals) and includes skates and skate time. DJ Skate nights on Fri.-Sat.. Wed. night concert, and holiday movies at 5 p.m. Mon., Thu. and Sun. (excludes game and concert nights). theparkvegas.com

Las Vegas Christmas Town

The winter wonderland features entertainment, an ice skating rink, 40-foot Christmas tree, 100-foot sledding hill, Polar Express train ride, photos with Santa, snowfalls and more, 5:30-9 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 5:30-10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 31 at Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, $20, ages 2 and younger are free. lasvegaschristmastown.com

Meadows Mall

Photo opportunities with Santa are available daily through Dec. 24 in the lower level Sears Court at 4300 Meadows Lane. Hours vary. meadowsmall.com

Sam’s Town

Mystic Falls Park will feature a winter wonderland-theme and holiday-inspired light show at Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, free admission. The light show will be presented on the hour from 5 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1. Cowboy Santa will be available in the gazebo 4-8:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri. and noon-8:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 23. samstownlv.com

Santa Train/Pajama Train

Nevada Southern Railway will offer train rides with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. hourly Sat.-Sun. through Dec. 16 at Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Boulder City, $6. Pajama Train rides, featuring Santa, storytelling and treats, will be at 6 and 8 p.m. Thu.-Fri. and Dec. 21-23, $20-$30. nevadasouthern.com

Silverton

Visit Underwater Santa and his helpers at the Aquarium noon-1:15 p.m. and 2:15-3:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun. at 3333 Blue Diamond Road, free admission. Breakfast with Santa at Seasons Buffet, includes photo, 8-10 a.m. Sun., $8-$15, ages 3 and younger are free. Portion of proceeds will benefit Goodie Two Shoes Foundation. silvertoncasino.com

Springs Preserve

Holiday Express train rides to Santa’s magical village with crafts, stories, cookie decorating, photo opportunities with Santa and more, from noon-6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. and Dec. 16-23 at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., $8-$10, ages 2 and younger are free. Train rides depart 12 times a day. Reservations are required. springspreserve.org

Town Square

Photos with Santa are available through Dec. 23. Online registration is required at tslvsanta.com. Snow in the Square starts at 7 p.m. daily (additional 8 p.m. show Fri.-Sun.) at 6605 Las Vegas Blvd. South. mytownsquarelasvegas.com

Winter’s Village

Featuring an ice rink, holiday decorations and treats, 4-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 4-10 p.m. Fri., 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. through Jan. 7 in the Backyard at Green Valley Ranch Resort, 2300 Paseo Verde Parkway, Henderson. Tickets are $20. “Saturdays with Santa” 2-6 p.m. through Dec. 23; visits are free and photos are additional charge. wintersvillage.com