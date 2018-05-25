5 shows to see in Las Vegas this week

Comedian Louie Anderson performs in the showroom at the Plaza hotel-casino at 1 Main St. in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 18, 2013. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brian Culbertson (Boyd Gaming)

Earl Klugh (Earl Klugh)

Louie Anderson

Taking a break from channeling his late mother in the FX comedy “Baskets” and sharing letters he wrote to her in the memoir “Hey Mom,” Las Vegan Louie Anderson performs stand-up this weekend in the South Point Showroom. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tickets are $15 to $25; call 702-797-8055.

Brian Culbertson

His latest album, released on Valentine’s Day, features 13 tracks dedicated to his wife, Michelle. Start your Memorial Day weekend with jazz and R&B instrumentalist Brian Culbertson and the “Colors of Love.” Showtime is 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $35 to $45; call 702-692-7777.

J Balvin

Fresh off last month’s Billboard Latin Music Awards win (for hit song “Mi Gente”) and Friday’s release of his new album, “Vibras,” reggaeton singer J Balvin breezes into Mandalay Bay Beach on Sunday. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are $59.50 to $95; call 800-745-3000.

Earl Klugh

Grammy-winning jazz guitarist Earl Klugh, known for his acoustic fretwork and collaborations with George Benson, Vince Gill and Jake Shimabukuro, performs Friday in The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $32.50 to $62.50; call 702-761-7617.

Sugar Ray and Smash Mouth

Late-’90s hitmakers Sugar Ray and Smash Mouth team up for a night of nostalgia Saturday at The Club at the Cannery. Tickets for the 8:30 p.m. show are $39.95 to $99.95; call 800-745-3000.