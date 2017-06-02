5 picks for art in Las Vegas this week

Morgan James (Ashkay Bhoan)

She’s been on Broadway in everything from “The Addams Family” to “Motown: The Musical” and has collaborated with Postmodern Jukebox. But at 7 p.m. Friday, singer Morgan James steps into the spotlight at The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz to put her own musical spin on pop, jazz and soul favorites. Tickets are $39 to $55; visit www.thesmithcenter.com.

‘The Wedding Singer’

Super Summer Theatre’s production of “The Wedding Singer” opens a 12-performance run Wednesday at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Inspired by the 1998 Adam Sandler comedy, the Tony-nominated musical will be staged at 8:05 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays through June 24.; parking is available starting at 5 p.m. and the meadow opens at 6 p.m For tickets ($15 in advance, $20 at the gate), click on www.supersummertheatre.org.

Eric Darius/The Lao Tizer Trio

Contemporary jazz saxophonist and composer Eric Darius made his recording debut at 17. Since then, he’s shared the stage with such stars as Prince, Carlos Santana and Wynton Marsalis. On Saturday at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater, Darius teams up with the Lao Tizer Trio to bop from hip-hop to pop, jazz and R&B. Doors open at 5 p.m.; the Las Vegas Academy’s Jazz Combo opens the show. For more information, go to www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks.

‘Rainforest Adventure’

Southern Nevada may be in the desert, but the Las Vegas Natural History Museum’s new interactive maze “Rainforest Adventure” transports visitors from treetops to forest floor. The exhibit, which continues through Labor Day, is included with general admission ($5-$10) to the museum, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North; hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.lvnhm.org.

‘Play With Swords’

From Shakespeare to slapstick, “Play With Swords: A Stage Combat Celebration” finds Society of American Fight Directors teachers demonstrating the art of onstage swordplay at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. For tickets ($10 in advance, $15 at the door), click on artslasvegas.org.