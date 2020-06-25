Area15’s Art Island has massive festival artworks on display

Area15’s new outdoor art gallery, the Art Island (Peter Ruprecht for AREA15)

“OMAH” by Alchemy Arts at Area15’s new outdoor art gallery, the Art Island (Peter Ruprecht for AREA15)

“El Scorcho” by Ivan McLean atArea15’s new outdoor art gallery, the Art Island (Peter Ruprecht for AREA15)

“In Every Lifetime I Will Find You” by Michael Benisty at Area15’s new outdoor art gallery, the Art Island (Peter Ruprecht for AREA15)

“Pulse Portal” by Davis McCarty at Area15’s new outdoor art gallery, the Art Island (Peter Ruprecht for AREA15)

On Thursday morning, Winston Fisher has a box of 100 antique glass eyeballs on his desk at the offices of Area15, a new experiential attraction gearing up to open this September.

Fisher is not yet sure what he will do with the glass eyes, just that he saw them for sale in an antique store in Taos, New Mexico, thought they were cool and figured he would find a purpose for them later.

His impulsive attitude toward art acquisition is what powered the curation behind Area15’s new outdoor art gallery, the Art Island.

Once Fisher, CEO of Area15 and Michael Beneville, chief creative officer, believe they safely can enforce social distancing at the parking lot gallery, they plan to open the island of festival-style artworks to the public.

The outdoor gallery features seven artworks, curated by Joshua Levine, owner of Fired Up Management.

Artworks include a 15-foot-tall fire-breathing dragon called “El Scorcho” by artist Ivan McLean, a new sculpture that riffs on the classic “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign, by artist Tomas Toulec, and a small, mirrored container called “Perception” by Matt Elson that transports visitors into a personal kaleidoscope.

“I think it’s going to be very exciting to just give people the opportunity to get up that close to some of this art, which to see in other situations, you have to make it deep into a desert or into a festival,” says Beneville.

Other artworks include “Mechan 9,” by Tyler Fuqua Creations, a massive robot that Life is Beautiful attendees may have spotted half-buried in the ground and the 20-foot-tall iridescent “Pulse Portal” by Davis McCarty.

The intention of the gallery is two-pronged. In the short-term, the rotating gallery will offer guests opportunities to view and interact with the artworks. But the gallery also functions as experiential inventory for prospective buyers who can see the artworks outside, rather than in a warehouse.

“Frankly, what we’re doing, I think, is to give artists who create for all of these extraordinary festivals another place where they can display their work,” says Beneville. “So it doesn’t languish in a warehouse. Art should be experienced and art should be seen, and art should be bought.”

