Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas this week

"Rabbit and Kitty Boy Escape" by Kristy Deetz is on display in “Threads, Folds & Rabbit Holes: Complex Webs of Making" at CSN's Fine Art Gallery. (Kristy Deetz)

Daniel Miller's painting is part of the invitational Chinese Heritage Exhibition: Year of the Pig at Historic Fifth Street School (Las Vegas Cultural Affairs)

Kristy Deetz

Industrial Jacquard weavings by Kristy Deetz, professor of art at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, are on display in “Threads, Folds & Rabbit Holes: Complex Webs of Making.” The exhibition will open with a reception, artist talk and preview at 6 p.m. Thursday. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery; kristydeetz.com

Charme’ Curtin

Paintings of landscapes, people and animals by Charme’ Curtin are on display in the exhibit “Eclecticism.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Young artists exhibit

Regional winning entries from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition are on display in the Patio Gallery at the Springs Preserve. Some of the works by Southern Nevada middle and high school students will be sent to the national competition. 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Nova May

Brightly colored tubes and suspended butterflies made from paper, cardboard and paper-mache with lighting elements are used to represent the transformational power of music taking flight in Nova May’s art installation “In Flight: Energy Liberated.”Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

‘Our Daily Bread’

Daily works created in a variety of media — including pen and ink, colored pencil and pastel drawings and photography — by Ginger Bruner, Sean C. Jones and Montana Black can be viewed in the exhibit “Ginger-Sean-Montana: Our Daily Bread.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Pop-up exhibit

Photo montages of Las Vegas landmarks and neon signs by James Stanford are on display in the exhibit “New Illuminated Portals in Las Vegas: Backlit Lenticulars.” Soho Lofts, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South.shimmeringzen.com

‘Axis Mundo’

Artwork by more than 50 artists — including paintings, print material, photography, video and fashion — are on display in the traveling exhibition “Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A.” UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Emil Fu

Ink-wash paintings, derived from the ancient Chinese tradition of brush painting, and color ink paintings by Emil Fu are on display in the exhibit “The Beauty and Rhythm of Ink.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. emilfu.com

Clay Arts Vegas

Ceramic artwork submitted for the gallery’s annual “Cups Show” is on display. Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. clayartsvegas.com

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

New paintings by Gig Depio and Darren Johnson focus on the migratory nature of local birdlife in the exhibit “Birds of NV.” Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

Ted Polumbaum

Images of Freedom Summer, the Poor People’s Campaign and African-American activists, artists, athletes and scholars by photojournalist Ted Polumbaum are on display in the exhibit “Lives on the Line: Images of Civil Rights.” The reception will be at 6 p.m. Thursday. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Masters exhibition

Kristin Ferguson, Rita Maroun and Scott Sturman exhibit artwork in the “Celebrating Life Masters Exhibition.” The annual juried art exhibit program features artists who have won three or more awards over the past 18 years. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

‘Year of the Pig’

Artists created paintings, drawings and other works to celebrate the Chinese New Year for the annual Chinese heritage exhibition. Mayor’s Gallery, Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St.artslasvegas.org

Dayo Adelaja

Paintings by Cubist-influenced artist Dayo Adelaja are on display in the exhibit “Adelaja: A Retrospective of a Cubist Artist.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Ancestral Turnings’

Wood-turned bowls, platters, canisters and goblets are among the pieces on display in the Las Vegas Woodturners Association’s exhibit “Ancestral Turnings.” Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘How We Mourned’

A selection of items — including stuffed animals, letters, candles, flags and rosaries — left by residents and visitors at makeshift memorials following the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy.Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘After Images’

Paintings by Vicki Richardson will be on display in the “After Images: African-American Heritage Exhibition.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Frozen in Flux’

Paintings and sculptures by Benjamin Schmitt and Benjamin Johnsen are on display in their exhibit “Frozen in Flux.”Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. benjaminschmittart.com; benjohnsen.blogspot.com

‘Brandwashed’

Intermedia artist Recycled Propaganda showcases works subverting and critiquing the branding industry in his exhibit. Recycled Propaganda, 1114 S. Main St. Suite 120. recycledpropaganda.com

Jennifer Weber

Digital collage art featuring classic cars, pin-up models and neon motel signs from Route 66 are on display in Jennifer Weber’s exhibit “Wanderlust.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

‘A New Fall’

Visual artist Stephanie Serpick’s paintings of unmade beds and tossed sheets depict the empty bed as personal space in the exhibit “A New Fall.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. stephanieserpick.com

Yayoi Kusama

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s exploration of infinite space is showcased in her installations “Infinity Mirrored Room — Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity” and “Narcissus Garden” at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Bellagio, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com/bgfa

‘Use Other Door’

Core Contemporary Gallery’s inaugural national juried art exhibition features photography, assemblage, paintings and mixed-media. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

Photography exhibit

Professional and amateur photography selected for the Desert Companion’s 2018 “Focus on Nevada” photo contest feature. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org; knpr.org/desert-companion

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Hearts4Vegas

Paintings, banners and drawings sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Touring Exhibition. West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. artslasvegas.org

‘Obsidian & Neon’

Photographic portraits and narratives by Jeff Scheid and Erica Vital-Lazare feature African-American leaders in culture, politics, business and community outreach in “Obsidian & Neon: Building Black Life and Identity in Las Vegas.” Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. facebook.com/ccpublicarts

‘Desert Oasis’

Members of the American Chinese Culture and Art Association of Nevada showcase their landscape paintings and other artwork inspired by nature in the exhibit “Desert Oasis.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Student exhibition

A “Candyland” centerpiece, “Clue” game pieces and a “Mr. Potato Head” are among the ceramic works created by students of the Clay Arts Vegas studio for the fun exhibition “Some Assembly Required.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Rachel’s Kitchen

Clark County Artists Guild members are showcasing more than 70 works of art in a variety of media through March 9. Rachel’s Kitchen, 9691 Trailwood Drive. ccartistsguildvegas.com

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

