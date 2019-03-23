Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas this week

Kathleen Nathan, "Hanson April 22", Archival Ink Jet Print, 2013, 24” x 18” (Kathleen Nathan)

Kathleen Nathan, "Morning Clearing One Hanson", Archival Ink Jet Print, 2013, 24” x 18” (Kathleen Nathan)

Kathleen Nathan, "December 3", Archival Ink Jet Print, 2013, 18” x 24" (Kathleen Nathan)

Flamingo Hilton (James Stanford)

Kathleen Nathan

Kathleen Nathan, CSN adjunct professor of art, displays photographs of daily life during her residence in Brooklyn, New York, in the exhibit “Inside Brooklyn.” The gallery talk and reception will be at 6 p.m. Thursday. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery; kathleennathanstudio.com

‘Korean Brush Painting’

Traditional Korean brush and ink paintings of landscapes, flowers and animals are on display in James and Christine Kim’s exhibit. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. lvccld.org

Cops & Canvas

“Recovery: The Power of Art” is the theme of the fifth annual fundraiser for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Area 15, 3230 W. Desert Inn Road. Linda Alterwitz is the featured artist at the art auction featuring works by officers, LVMPD family members and the community. Tickets are $75. lvmpdfoundation.org

Core Contemporary

The exhibition “BLOW-OUT/FLOR’r-OUT,” featuring sculpturelike fine art photographic prints by Leon Syfrit and mixed-media artwork by Holly Lay, will open with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

Paul Lorin

Oil paintings capturing the falling sun on Southwest landscapes are on display in Paul Lorin’s exhibit “Sunsets: Capturing a Moment in Time.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Jennifer Weber

Digital collage art featuring classic cars, pin-up models and neon motel signs from Route 66 are on display in Jennifer Weber’s exhibit “Wanderlust.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

James Stanford

Photo montages of Las Vegas landmarks and neon signs by James Stanford are on display in the exhibit “New Illuminated Portals in Las Vegas: Backlit Lenticulars.” Soho Lofts, 900 Las Vegas Blvd. South. shimmeringzen.com

Pop-up exhibit

Joel Spencer examines mankind’s decision to exhaust the planet’s resources in his abstract and conceptual works on display in the exhibit “EX-HAUST-ED: Completely Used Up.” Storefront windows of the Quivx Building, 1 Charleston Blvd., located next to the Arts Factory. joelspencerart.com

Eugene Lang

Paintings by Eugene Lang are on display in Rachel’s Kitchen at The District. 2265 Village Walk Drive, Henderson.

Myranda Bair

Mixed-media artwork focused on the importance of protecting natural resources by Myranda Bair is on display in the exhibit “All That Glitters.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. myrandabair.com

Wade Hampton

Portrait, landscape and still-life oil paintings by Wade Hampton. West Las Vegas Library, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd. wadehampton.com

Angele Florisi

Photographs of landscapes, ancient native ruins and ghost towns of the American Southwest by Angele Florisi are on display in the exhibit “Through My Lens.” Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Nevada Watercolor Society

The Nevada Watercolor Society’s 50th-anniversary “Signature Members Show” features paintings created with water-based media. Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. nevadawatercolorsociety.org

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.