Art exhibitions on display in Las Vegas this week

September 29, 2018 - 7:46 am
 

Robby Martin

Robby Martin, aka Biscuit Street Preacher, challenges human and societal imperfections in his exhibit of paintings “Nunca Ido — Never Gone.” Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘Las Vegas Portraits Project’

National and international artists painted portraits of the 58 victims from the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Hosted by Clark County and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center, the “Las Vegas Portraits Project” will be on display through Oct. 19. A public reception will be at 6 p.m. Thursday. Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. facebook.com/lasvegasmemorial

Obsidian Fine Art

The opening reception for a new exhibit featuring Halloween and Dia de los Muertos paintings by Steve Anthony and Mandy Joy will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. The Preview Thursday event will include live music by Arya Tyler. Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

‘How We Mourned’

A selection of items — including stuffed animals, letters, candles, flags and rosaries — left by residents and visitors at makeshift memorials following the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Leila Hernandez

Mixed-media textile artwork by El Salvador native artist and designer Leila Hernandez is on display in her exhibit, “La Visa Negra.” College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Fall show

Original paintings created by members of the Nevada Watercolor Society are on display in the juried exhibition. Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Hearts4Vegas

Paintings, banners and drawings sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Touring Exhibition. A slideshow of photographs documenting the tributes left at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden is also on display. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Sid the Science Kid’

Kids can learn about machines, the laws of motion, air power and more at the new traveling exhibit based around the award-winning PBS Kids TV series. Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. discoverykidslv.org

David Roberts

Etch A Sketch renderings of cartoons, portraits and architecture by David Roberts are on display in the exhibit “Beyond the Stairs.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

‘Primal Water’

Paintings, sculptures, photography, site-specific installation and film by 14 artists celebrate the diversity and beauty of Japanese culture in the exhibit “Primal Water.” Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

‘Energy of Emotions’

Through her use of color, Musheera Nagazi’s acrylic paintings convey the emotions she felt while fighting cancer. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Jennifer Weber

Classic cars, pin-up models and neon motel signs are on display in Jennifer Weber’s digital collage art exhibit, “Wanderlust.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Paracosm’

Paintings and mixed-media works by local artists Kim Johnson and KD Matheson are on display in the exhibit “Paracosm.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Visions of Nature’

Jose and Blanca Rodriguez’s exhibit of landscape and wildlife photography. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Brissa Arana

Ceramic artwork by Mexican-American artist Brissa Arana is on display in the exhibit “De Chile, Mole y Pozole: Absence of Uniformity.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

