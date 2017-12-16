Art galleries in Las Vegas

Nancy Good "Swinger"

Nancy Good

The exhibit “See, Touch and Go Dream: The Burning Tapestries” features large-scale kaleidoscopic images from artist Nancy Good’s photographic record of Burning Man. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. newlightfotodesign.com

Photography exhibit

“Ranching on the High Desert: Five Generations, One Family,” a photography exhibit by former Review-Journal staffer Jeff Scheid, covers a cattle branding weekend with the Fallini family of Nye County ranchers. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Chinese Year of the Dog

Forty-five artists explore the idea and imagery of the dog through paintings, drawings and mixed media in this invitational exhibit for the upcoming Chinese New Year. Mayor’s Gallery at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

‘Celestial Abstractions’

Abstract paintings by Benjamin Schmitt. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

Photo exhibit

Temporary photo exhibit depicting drug cartel violence in Mexico, and efforts by security forces and citizens to fight back, by Mexico-based journalists Fernando Brito and Ioan Grillo. Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. themobmuseum.org

Erte

Paintings, limited-edition prints and bronze sculptures by artist and fashion designer Erte. Martin Lawrence Galleries at the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. martinlawrence.com/erte

‘Reminiscent Thoughts’

The juried show by ThinkArt! features paintings, photography and mixed media artwork by visual and literary artists. Artspace at SpringHill Suites Convention Center, 2989 Paradise Road. thinknwonder.org

Cesere Brothers Photography

The fine art underwater photography exhibit features animals, fish, waves, sunset and landscapes. Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. ceserebrothers.com

‘Let It Snow’

Holiday-themed artwork by Boulder City Art Guild members in a variety of mediums, including paintings and photographs. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Bash Fine Art

“Damsels in Distress,” paintings and sculptures by Marie Larkin, Sheri DeBow and Kurtis Rykovich. Bash Fine Art &Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14. bashfineart.com

Obsidian Fine Art

The fall and Christmas show features paintings by Steve Anthony and Mandy Joy. Obsidian Fine Art at the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

‘Desert Notes’

Artists Jill R. Baker, Megan Berner, Nicole Donnelly and Jennifer Meridian explore themes of desert, landscape and naturalism in their work, featuring drawings, photographs and short videos. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Resonating Objects’

California artist Margaret Noble’s exhibition of interactive sound and light sculptures influenced by the beat-driven dance culture of Southern California during the 1980s. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Heritage Gallery

“Over Here: Clark County and World War One” showcases the efforts of Clark County’s young community during the war. Items on display include a collection of 1917 Red Cross magazines, railroad artifacts and promotional posters. Heritage Gallery at Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov

‘Mojave: Transcendent Desert’

Photography, drawing, stone lithography, painting and poetry by artists and writers demonstrate a deep connection to the desert landscape. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Nevada Clay Guild

Functional and nonfunctional sculptural works selected by Nevada Clay Guild artists. Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. lasvegasnevada.gov

‘Hello From Japan!’

This touring exhibit celebrates modern and traditional life in Japan. Visitors will experience a kawaii (which translates to cute or adorable) streetscape, inspired by Tokyo’s Harajuku district, and enjoy the serenity of a natural Shinto shrine park. Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. discoverykidslv.org

Tim Bavington

“Sounds of Silence” features hand-painted watercolors by Tim Bavington. MCQ Fine Art, 620 S. Seventh St. mcqfineart.com

‘Preservation’

Photography, films and video by international contemporary artists explore the preservation of land, life and legacies in this group exhibition curated by Aurora Tang. East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Windows on First

Camilla Quinn’s exhibit “Appropriation” explores the history and evolution of the mandala, a Buddhist and Hindu geometric figure representing the universe. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. camillaquinn.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

Photo contest exhibit

Award-winning images by 19 entrants celebrate the number 10 in the Springs Preserve’s 10th annual photo contest. Big Springs Gallery at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

‘In Dreamy Solitude’

Drawing, paintings and mixed media artwork by Marianic Parra of Beziers, France. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Samurai warrior exhibit

“Samurai: Armor from the Ann and Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Collection” represents the evolution of the samurai warrior’s appearance and equipment over 600 years. Items on display include full suits of armor, helmets, weapons and masks. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

‘Past Perfect’

Jeana Eve Klein’s mixed-media exhibit, inspired by abandoned houses, tells a visual story of a present place with the artist imagining its past. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. jeanaeveklein.com

Vinyl banner exhibit

“Red” is the color theme for the vinyl banners on display as part of the city of Las Vegas Aerial Gallery. The exhibit features artwork by eight artists on light poles spanning eight blocks in downtown Las Vegas. First Street Art Trail, located on First Street from Boulder Avenue to Bridger Avenue. 702-229-2787

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Pete Menefee

“The Artistry of Pete Menefee: Costume Design for the Nevada Stage,” curated by Karan Feder, features photographs, stage costumes and original costume renderings for “Jubilee!” and “Splash.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

Art installation

Eight rare cocktail books from The Collectif 1806: Antique Cocktail Book Collection are on display as part of the Delano Art Series. Delano lobby, 3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South. delanolasvegas.com; collectif1806.com

Clinton Wright

Images of everyday life in Las Vegas’ historic Westside neighborhood from the Clinton Wright Photograph Collection. Florence “Flo” Mlynarczyk Gallery at UNLV’s Lied Library, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. library.unlv.edu

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. bobbywheat.com

