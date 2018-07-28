Art galleries in Las Vegas

Ethiopian artist Abraham Abebe’s three-dimensional abstract paintings depict probability and high contrast in life and reflect the pursuit of identity.

"Milledgeville" by Abraham Abebe

"Alleviate1" by Abraham Abebe

"Alleviate2" by Abraham Abebe

Abraham Abebe

Ethiopian artist Abraham Abebe’s three-dimensional abstract paintings depict probability and high contrast in life and reflect the pursuit of identity. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Ian Racoma

Paintings celebrating the children of Asian and Pacific Islander immigrants are on display in Ian Racoma’s exhibit “First Gen.” The artist workshop will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. clarkcountynv.gov/parks

‘Earthscapes’

New abstract acrylic paintings by Mark Vranesh are on display in the exhibit “Earthscapes.” Vranesh will discuss his work during a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. A portion of the sales from the exhibit will benefit the nonprofit Adam’s Place. Rachel’s Kitchen, 9691 Trailwood Drive. markvranesh.com

Clay Arts Vegas

Wine cups and beer growlers are among the ceramic sculptures on display in the “Serve It Up” functional juried show. Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. clayartsvegas.com

‘Golden Anniversary’

The “50 Years of Preserving History: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Clark County Museum” exhibit presents the museum’s history through a collection of photographs and objects. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Nancy Good

Using her original photographs from Burning Man, Nancy Good created large-scale kaleidoscopic images on display in the exhibit “See, Touch & Go Dream: The Burning Tapestries.” Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com; Delano Hotel, 3940 Las Vegas Blvd. South. nancygoodart.com

Nevada Clay Guild

Ceramic works by members of the Nevada Clay Guild are on display in the exhibit “Mud ’N More.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

‘Celebrating Life!’

The annual juried exhibit features works by artists ages 50 and older.Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Overcast’

Medium- and large-scale paintings by Shona Macdonald, professor of studio art and Art Department chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Fine Arts Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Dean Martin exhibit

Las Vegas News Bureau photos and video of Dean Martin are on display in the exhibit “Dean Martin: The King of Cool.” Clark County Library, 1401 E. Flamingo Road. lvccld.org

