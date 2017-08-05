Art galleries in Las Vegas

Dave Hobrecht "Oakland Raiders" by Dave Hobrecht, archival pigment on canvas, 24″ x 16″, Officially Licensed by the NFL, Certificate of Authenticity (COA)

Dave Hobrecht "Oakland Raiders" by Dave Hobrecht, archival pigment on canvas, 24″ x 16″, Officially Licensed by the NFL, Certificate of Authenticity (COA)

‘RAIDERS — Rough &Ready’

The sports art exhibition features licensed paintings and prints of the Oakland Raiders by Dave Hobrecht, Edgar Brown, Robert Hurst and others. Proceeds from sales will benefit the Deacon Jones Foundation’s Young Emerging Artists Education &Scholarship Program. Bash Fine Art &Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-6 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. 702-550-4943; bashfineart.com

Grand opening celebration

Magical Memories Gallery Featuring Disney Fine Art will celebrate its grand opening and the 25th anniversary of the animated film “Beauty and the Beast,” with appearances by Robby Benson, Paige O’Hara, Richard White and others.

Events will include art lessons, meet-and-greets, signings, drawings and photo opportunities. Activities are scheduled to start at noon Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Terrace Level at the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. 702-369-0910; magicalmemoriesforumshops.com

‘The Artistry of Pete Menefee’

A new exhibition featuring photographs, stage costumes and original costume renderings for “Jubilee!” and “Splash,” by costume designer Pete Menefee, opens with a reception and panel discussion at 1 p.m. Saturday. For reservations, call 702-822-8735. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Artist to display sculpture exhibit

Chinese artist Laurens Tan’s exhibit of sculptures, “Fit Babalogic in the Desert,” includes a model of the Tower of Babel. A reception and artist talk will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Rotunda Gallery at Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway. 702-455-7030; clarkcountynv.gov/parks/Pages/cultural-division.aspx

‘Fur, Feathers &Fins’

Paintings and drawings by Jan Harris Arduini, Becca Weeks and Julie Diveley Townsend. Art House LV Gallery 1229 S. Casino Center Blvd. 1-5 p.m. Wed., Thu. and Sun., 1-7 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 702-622-1388; facebook.com/arthouselasvegas

‘Beach Paintings’

An exhibition of paintings by Eva Celin. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.com

‘Martyrs, Fools &Monsters’

Drawings and paintings by Peter Mengert. Wonderland Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110. Noon-4 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 4-11 p.m. First Friday or by appointment. 702-686-4010; wonderlandgallery.com

Drummers’ photography

“Summer of Drumming,” an exhibition of photography by musicians Steve Smith, Bill Ward, Chad Smith, Steven Adler, Carl Palmer, Dave Lombardo and Chad Sexton. Gallery of Music &Art in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-366-9904; gma-lv.com

In celebration of Las Vegas tchotchkes

“Bringing it Home,” an exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-569-7080; bobbywheat.com

‘Tested Ground’

The exhibition includes photography, drawings and mixed media by Andreana Donahue, Alexa Hoyer, Joan Linder, Jenny Odell and Nicolas Shake. East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Selections from the House of Cards’

The “House of Cards” series, by Denise Weaver Ross, reimagines a deck of cards in large-scale mixed media works on paper. Jana’s RedRoom in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 135. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

702-454-3709; deniseweaverross.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com.

‘Third World America II’

Daniel Miller’s exhibition of paintings to call attention to the homeless population in America. A percentage of all proceeds from sales will go to Three Square food bank. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Fri. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 702-647-7378; facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Whatever Your Heart Desires’

A fine art exhibit by Boulder City Art Guild artists. Main lobby and front hallway at Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd. bouldercityarguild.com

‘Play On Gary, Play On’

Curated by D.K. Sole, the exhibit includes a wooden wall sculpture by New York artist Richard Francisco, an assembly of traditional Mexican masks, and rarely seen historical objects from the Barrick Collection. West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘My Visions of Italy’

Photographs by Boulder City Art Guild member Carol Bilodeau. An artist reception will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

‘Beyond Good &Evil’

Exhibition of cyber-kinetic creations, using motors, pulleys, lights and video, by Michael Davies. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-534-0000; mariobasner.com

‘Casting Shadows’

The Lake Las Vegas Art Galleries summer juried art show features original work by Nevada artists. North Gallery, 25 Via Bel Canto, Ste. 120 in MonteLago Village. 1-8 p.m. daily. 702-568-7948; lakelasvegas.com/events

Art installation at The Venetian

Anne Patterson’s art installation features over 3,500 strategically places, vertically haning colorful strands of satin ribbon suspended from the Waterfall Atrium. The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Viewings are available 24 hours a day. annepatterson.com

Modernist Cuisine photography

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. modernistcuisine.com

National Geographic Photo Ark

A photo exhibition of animals in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on display along the wall adjacent to the Shark Reef and inside the attraction. Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 702-632-4555; natgeophotoark.org

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

‘Serve It Up’

The international juried show of functional ceramics shows how the everyday object can be a work of art. Victor F. Keen Gallery at Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-375-4147; clayartsvegas.com

Clinton Wright exhibit

Images of everyday life of African-Americans in Las Vegas’ historic Westside neighborhood from the Clinton Wright Photograph Collection. Florence “Flo” Mlynarczyk Gallery at UNLV’s Lied Library, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. library.unlv.edu; 702-895-2111

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Women of the West’

Oil paintings and pastel drawings by George Ameal Wilson. City Lights Gallery, 3 E. Army St., Henderson. 10 a.m-4p.m. Tue.-Sat. and noon-4 p.m. Sun. 702-260-0300; citylightsartgallery.com

‘Les Fleurs et La Belle France’

Exhibit features oil paintings of flowers and landscapes by Denise Marie LaMar. Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 702-507-3860; www.lvccld.org

‘Suitcase Full of Memories’

A photography exhibit by Ronald Dizon, opens with a reception at 5 p.m. Thursday. Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. 702-507-6030; www.lvccld.org

‘Leeward’

Abstract photographic landscapes of natural horizon lines by Jessica Larva, associate professort of art, media &design at DePaul University. Artspace Gallery at CSN’s Cheynne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 702-651-4146; csn.edu/artgallery

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.