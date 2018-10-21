Book festival celebrates printed word in downtown Las Vegas

Book lovers of all ages flocked to the 17th annual Las Vegas Book Festival in downtown Las Vegas to celebrate the printed word on Saturday.
The festival offered a variety of workshops, panel discussions, children’s activities, music performances and keynote speakers Colson Whitehead, Sara Shepard and Luis J. Rodriguez. Workshops and discussions covered a variety of topics, including immigration, illustration, a lyrics workshop, young adult sci-fi and fantasy, writing about place, poetry, young adult fiction and Sin City moguls.
It also featured its annual Spark! poetry competition for Clark County high school students, and honored UNLV creative writing professor Douglas Unger.
For information, visit lasvegasbookfestival.org.