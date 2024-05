The third annual Lei Day Parade kicked off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in Downtown Summerlin.

May 2, 2024 - 5:30 am

Performer Leina’ala Cardona, with Hot Lava Productions, shows Nevaeh Garcia, 3, how to dance during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Korabo Taiko Drum Group performs during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company dance during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A dancer with the Na Hula Hali’a Aloha Cultural Preservation Society performs during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Tevakanui Polynesian Dance Group walk the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company greet guests during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Performer Leina’ala Cardona, with Hot Lava Productions, shows kids how to dance during the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The crowd watches a performance at the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Members of the Tevakanui Polynesian Dance Group dance at the Lei Day Parade, a celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage, in downtown Summerlin in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Visitors to Downtown Summerlin on Wednesday saw a little more culture than usual.

The third annual Lei Day Parade kicked off Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The 6 p.m. parade took place along Park Centre Drive.

Members of the Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company greeted guests during the parade.