Burlesque Hall of Fame sparkles in Las Vegas Arts District

Swing on down to the Burlesque Hall of Fame, located in the Arts District of Las Vegas.

Swing on down to the Burlesque Hall of Fame, located in the Arts District of Las Vegas. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)

Swing on down to the Burlesque Hall of Fame, located in the Arts District of Las Vegas.

The hall of fame is more than a collection of shiny, skimpy outfits, but as the museum says, it’s “…a living tribute to the joyous, ribald hybrid of music, comedy, theatre and dance known as burlesque.”

The museum was started by Jennie Lee in the 1960s, and recently moved to a larger space where some bigger pieces can be displayed.

The museum is home to thousands of historical burlesque pieces, including costumers, stage props, photos, and personal effects from famous dancers.

Dita Von Teese’s giant martini glass, Gypsy Rose Lee’s traveling trunk and other famed pieces are among the items.

You can find out more about the Burlesque Hall of Fame, including hours and ticket prices, on their website.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.

1027 South Main Street, Suite #110, Las Vegas, NV 89101