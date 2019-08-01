90°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Arts & Culture

Changing personal stories can help women excel

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 31, 2019 - 6:06 pm
 

Everyone has a story, and Jeanette Schneider’s begins with growing up poor in a violent Florida neighborhood where women were trafficked and a home life centered around an emotionally distant mother with substance-abuse issues.

Without realizing it, Schneider came to accept that story. She came to believe its themes — that she was unlovable, that men were better than women, that the world was terrifying — which returned throughout her life to damage her relationships and her view of herself.

Call it the folklore of one’s own life, made up of myths, messages and mistaken beliefs that can lead women to act, think and behave in negative ways. In her book, “Lore: Harnessing Your Past to Create Your Future” (Balboa Press, $35.95), Schneider explores the negative lore that women might believe and offers exercises to help them rewrite their own folklore and create a new way to view the world.

A rough start

Schneider worked in finance for 23 years — it’s what brought her to Las Vegas — and having her daughter, Olivia, now 8, underscored the importance of the lore that girls receive and women believe.

Along with substance-abuse problems, Schneider’s mother suffered from mental health issues, and her minister father struggled to hold the family together. That was made particularly difficult by their neighborhood , a haven for prostitution and human trafficking.

“Our neighbor across the street was a trafficker. He trafficked in women and would beat them up,” Schneider says. “I saw women beaten all the time. My next door neighbor would (beat) his wife in the front yard. Occasionally there were gunshots.”

When Schneider was 10, it was discovered that a neighbor had killed a woman and hidden her body in a freezer for three years. Schneider’s memories of police officers questioning her family in an attempt to identify the woman still trigger physical reactions, as does the detective’s name, and recollections of how carpet remnants discarded by her family were used by the killer to shroud his victim.

Only in writing the book, and in an exercise in which she wrote a love letter to her younger self, did Schneider realize how experiences of her youth left her with myths that became part of her own folklore.

“I didn’t realize my issue was security,” she says. “I’m hypervigilant, very aware of my surroundings. I didn’t realize until I went back to look that I have fears about security, and it’s because of that.

“I did not believe I was lovable,” she said. No one had ever said, “ ‘You’re unlovable,’ but I think my mother endured so much abuse in her family that the only way she knew how to parent was through shame and manipulation.”

That, Schneider now realizes, translated into “bad relationships in my 20s.”

Also part of the folklore she unknowingly accepted was that “women are inferior to men … woment were owned by men.”

Sifting through the messages

But there was good lore, too, from her grandfather, a minister who had always professed that “elders reign supreme.” During a discussion before he died, “his message to me was, ‘They’re just men. Find your own way.’ ”

She also received positive reinforcement from her grandmother. “Her message to me was, ‘Don’t worry about the big things. The big things take care of themselves. Take care of the little things. Love each other every day.’ ”

Even a client who died at 91 offered affirming advice. “He had acquired all of this wealth. He said, ‘It’s the people who surround your bed when you’re dying that you need to love when you’re living. Stop chasing things.’ ”

Schneider believes “choosing good lore is a conscious decision.”

Bad lore can come from advertisements, media, even family members and loved ones. “It’s amazing how we accept so much messaging that comes from outside of us, as well as (from) our own family,” Schneider says.

“I feel when you’re born you’re perfect. Everything after that is information. So you have to figure out what information is right and what connects to you and what’s helpful.”

The power to change

Schneider considers her book as a beginning workshop. Readers participate in exercises to help them identify and eliminate bad messaging from their lives. Readers also can learn about the experiences of notable women who have confronted their own lore.

Schneider hadn’t planned on sharing her own story, but was challenged to do so by one of her contributors. She found that writing a letter to her younger self was as revelatory for her as she hopes it will be for others.

“I have an unfortunate beginning, and I think there was a lot of shame there that I had to work through. The moment I wrote, ‘You will feel yourself unlovable,’ just the tears (flowed). I didn’t realize that about myself.”

“I think it’s so important that we are aware of our bad lore as we are getting rid of it,” Schneider says, in large part because adults may impart negative messages to their children without realizing it.

Schneider now is acutely aware of the folklore her daughter is receiving.

“I’m going to color her worldview.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Las Vegas makes a State Fair CrazyShake
Bianca Zepeva, a shaker at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer at The Venetian in Las Vegas, makes a State Fair CrazyShake with a kettle corn rim, caramel, corn-based ice cream, popcorn brittle, crushed kettle corn, sprinkles and a cherry. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Balboa Pizza Company makes Thai peanut chicken wings
Irma Perez, kitchen manager at Balboa Pizza Company at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, near Las Vegas, brines chicken wings for 24 hours before roasting and frying them and finishing them in various styles such as Thai peanut. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
New Venetian pool deck
Final touches are currently being added to the hotel’s main tower pool deck, which consists of five pools. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who is Vegas Vic? (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nevada State Museum Director Dennis McBride explains the origins of the Vegas icon.
Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas serves a 4-pound Big Island Feast Burger
Cindy Sun, general manager of Slater’s 50/50 in Las Vegas, makes the Big Island Feast Burger with 2 1/2 pounds of the house bacon/beef blend, Napa-cilantro slaw, six slices of American cheese, a can of grilled Spam, six slices of chargrilled pineapple, four fried eggs and a drizzle of teriyaki and serves it with macaroni salad. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get a first look of MSG Sphere construction in Las Vegas
Representatives of The Madison Square Garden Company give the first glimpse of progress Tuesday of the under-construction MSG Sphere — a first-of-its-kind performance venue with high-tech audio and visual capabilities.
Shark Week cupcakes at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas
Brittnee Klinger, a cake decorator at Freed’s Bakery in Las Vegas, makes Shark Week cupcakes with ocean-blue buttercream, fondant fins and a blood-red strawberry filling. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans and friends recall Elvis opening in Las Vegas
Fifty years ago on July 31st 1969, Elvis Presley opened at the International hotel in Las Vegas. He went on to do 837 consecutive sold-out shows at the property.
Hot peach cobbler at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station
Michael Ross, room chef/pitmaster at Beaumont’s Southern Kitchen at Texas Station in Las Vegas, makes peach cobbler by baking peaches in a cast-iron pan with batter and crumble, then topping with Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream and bourbon-caramel sauce. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Water Grill opens at The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
Water Grill, from a 30-year-old California company opening its first Las Vegas location, specializes is fresh seafood including 16 types of oysters. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cat's Meow comes to Las Vegas
New Orleans-based karaoke chain opens new location in Neonopolis. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas
Manny Menina, line cook at Broken Yolk Cafe in Las Vegas, stacks 8 ounces of beef, 2 strips of bacon, hash browns, caramelized onions and 2 fried eggs on 4 King’s Hawaiian slider buns to make the Loco Moco Breakfast Burger. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
SecretBurger at China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Carlos Cruz, executive chef of Jose Andres’ China Poblano at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, makes the SecretBurger off-menu, one-night-only ‘All Quacked Up’ with a kimchi pancake, Peking duck, house-made hoisin sauce, a fried duck egg, pickled micro-vegetables, caviar and gold flakes and serves it with a Stillwater Artisanal Ale. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Famous Blue Angel statue commemorated in downtown Las Vegas mural
The 16-foot tall Blue Angel statue that stood above the Blue Angel Motel for six decades is featured in a mural spanning three walls at a downtown Las Vegas building. James Stanford designed the “A Phalanx of Angels Ascending" mural based on his photography, and Cliff Morris painted the mural at 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North, near the Neon Museum. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Making Castle Frites at the new Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas
Tom McGrath, district manager/executive chef at Frites at the Excalibur in Las Vegas, tops his beef-tallow fries like a loaded baked potato - with white and yellow cheddar, sour cream, bacon and chives. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hello Kitty Cafe on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The Hello Kitty Cafe opens Friday, July 12th, 2019, between New York, New York and Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Amano Las Vegas' Fat Baby Sandwich
Chef Jason Weber of Amano Las Vegas has created a sandwich stuffed with pasta, and it's a hit. (Mat Luschek / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A class at Melissa Coppel Chocolate and Pastry School in Las Vegas.
Melissa Coppel, who teaches classes in various countries around the world, attracts students from far and wide to her eponymous school in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Havana Lobster at Boteco in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marcus Fortunato, co-owner of Boteco in Las Vegas, learned to make Havana Lobster from the chef at El Figaro, a favorite of former Cuban President Fidel Castro.
Chef Gustav Mauler Is retiring
Las Vegas chef Gustav Mauler announces his retirement on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Bellagio Conservatory unveils Italian summer exhibit
The Bellagio's Conservatory & Botanical Gardens have opened the gates to its summer display. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
A.D. Hopkins on his debut novel
Veteran journalist introduces readers to “The Boys Who Woke Up Early.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Seven Magic Mountains restoration complete
Artist Ugo Rondinone’s iconic Seven Magic Mountains receives a complete painting restoration in June 2019.
Making off-the-menu bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow in Las Vegas
Senior chef tournant Cesar Laran has created secret bean curd rolls at Mr. Chow at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. To make them, he rolls bean curd sheets around a filling of carrots, celery and shiitake mushrooms, then smokes them with oolong tea and sugar. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making Bread Pudding French Toast at Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas
James Trees, chef/owner of Esther’s Kitchen in Las Vegas, slices house-made blueberry bread pudding, coats it in egg yolks and mascarpone, fries it and tops it with spiced walnuts, Lyle’s Golden Syrup and creme fraiche. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celine Dion closes 1,141-show residency on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Hear from Celine Dion about her 16 years on the Las Vegas Strip and what the future has in store for her. (Caesars Entertainment)
Lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar
The hugely popular lobster grilled cheese at Big Sur Oyster Bar at the South Point in Las Vegas is made with white cheddar and served on sourdough. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You can dine out with your dog in Las Vegas
Lazy Dog, among Las Vegas restaurants that allow dogs, is probably the most accommodating, with free bowls of water and a doggy menu. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sparrow + Wolf at Vetri Cucina in Las Vegas
Marc Vetri will launch a new collaborative chef series June 18, with a little help from Sparrow + Wolf’s Brian Howard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
10 best things to do at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST