Cooped-up kids can flex their creative muscles with Art Boxes

The March and Easter Art Boxes from Art Classes for Kids each contain an art-history lesson and all the supplies needed for children to create three projects.

A Beatrix Potter-inspired project from the Easter Art Box. (Art Classes for Kids)

The Easter Art Box has a Peeps-centric project. (Art Classes for Kids)

Beatrix Potter, Peeps and art, oh, my.

The March and Easter Art Box packages from Las Vegas-based Art Classes for Kids will include projects that reference the beloved English writer and illustrator, the iconic Easter treat and the works of two eminent artists.

The March Art Box, part of a monthly subscription, guides kids through a botanical drawing of clover to build still-life skills, a bunny sculpture inspired by the works of Potter and a watercolor optical-illusion painting that evokes the works of Sol LeWitt.

The special-edition Easter box comprises a Potter illustration, Peeps sculpture project and a lily watercolor painting loosely inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe.

Each box includes a short art history lesson, said Kim Bavington founder and instructor of Art Classes for Kids, as well as all of the supplies needed to complete the three projects. They’re $95 each and can be shipped anywhere in the country. artclassesforkids.com

