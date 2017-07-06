First Friday festival celebrates unity tomorrow in Downtown

A sense of “Unity” prevails at July’s First Friday as the downtown arts district’s free monthly gathering unites a variety of disparate creative options.

July’s featured artists illustrate that variety.

Las Vegas-based tattoo and mural artist Lickwid will paint live on a Rickshaw pedicab during Friday’s event, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m.

First Friday’s two other featured artists — both of whom incorporate their Native American heritage into their work — will exhibit their work in the Arts Factory.

Work by artist Randy L. Barton of Santa Fe, New Mexico, explores teachings from Navajo creation stories, while local artist Fawn Douglas’ Las Vegas Paiute background influences her paintings, mixed-media work and ceramics.

In keeping with the Native American focus of the two featured artists, local dancers from the Pow Wow circle will perform during First Friday. Danza Azteca also is scheduled to perform during Friday’s event.

And upstairs in the Arts Factory, seventh- and eighth-graders from Dawson College Bound will exhibit artwork created with guidance from Izaac Zevalking of Recycled Propaganda, who worked with the students to create pieces inspired by their lives and the world around them.

Zevalking also curates work by emerging and established artists and artisans in First Friday’s Art Style section, which offers interactive painting for attendees who want to explore their creativity. Jasmine Farro and Friends will paint by numbers during the event.

Elsewhere at July’s First Friday, four more musical groups (Angela Kerfoot, School of Rock – Green Valley, Spectrum and TEEJ) hit the main stage to compete for a spot in October’s Rock & Review battle of the bands.

Also on First Friday’s July schedule:

■ The ArtWalk showcases work by emerging Las Vegas artists in the main festival area, plus Arts Factory and Art Square galleries.

■ The Kids Zone in Boulder Plaza promises jewelry making, face-painting, blocks, chalk art and Tumble Bus outdoor fun.

■ The Epyk Dance DepARTment, on Coolidge Avenue between First and Main streets, offers music and a variety of dance forms.

■ Community Productions Drum Circle

■ Food trucks and artisan food vendors, plus specialty drinks at First Friday bars

■ Antiques and fun happenings at the southern end of the arts district, between California and Colorado avenues, Casino Center Boulevard and Antique Alley (one block east of Main Street)

For more details on July’s First Friday, visit firstfridaylasvegas.com, facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV.