Galleries in Las Vegas

It’s a Girl’s World British illustrator and artist Des Taylor will make a guest appearance and release his new collection of hand-painted artwork, original illustrations and limited editions at his show from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Skye Art Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. 702-836-3538; skyeartgallery.com

Les Folies Bergere

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Ready to Roar

Curated in conjunction with UNLV, the Prohibition-Era fashion and culture exhibition illustrates the impact of the era on women’s fashions, their rights and freedoms. The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 702-229-2734; themobmuseum.org

Sensitive White Boy Syndrome

Mixed-media collages on wood by Aaron Sheppard. Sin City Gallery at The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 100. 1-7 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-608-2461; sincitygallery.com

On the Road

A collection of Boulder City Art Guild member Dale Cox’s oil landscape paintings. Boulder City Art Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

Masking

An exhibition combining traditional Mexican masks with contemporary artwork. Michael C. and Mannetta Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (to 8 p.m. Thu.), noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

I Am the Greatest

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

A Journey In All Directions

Paintings and drawings by William H. Thielen, an abstract artist from Carbondale, Illinois. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.com

Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Bringing It Home

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

Student Art Exhibition

The Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery and the UNLV Art Department present the Annual Student Juried Art Exhibition, open to all undergraduate students, and featuring artwork in a variety of mediums. Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, 4505 S. Maryland Pkwy. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3893; unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery

Tilting the Basin: Contemporary Art of Nevada

Presented by Nevada Museum of the Art and the Art Museum of Symphony Park, featuring artwork by more than 30 Nevada artists. Pop-Up Gallery, 920 S. Commerce St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sun. (to 9 p.m. Fri.); nevadaart.org

