Immersive pop-up exhibit Happy Place opening in Las Vegas

Get out your camera. The interactive, immersive pop-up exhibit Happy Place is coming to Las Vegas.

Described by Urban Daddy as the “most Instagrammable pop-up in America,” Happy Place is opening Aug. 23 at Mandalay Bay.

The exhibit, comprised of 12 vibrant rooms, had sold-out runs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto and Boston.

It features 15,000 square feet of “playful spaces and cheerful moments including a ‘Super Bloom’ room filled with 40,000 handmade gold flowers for the perfect photogenic floral backdrop,” organizers said in a news release.

The pop-up also features an upside-down room, the “world’s largest indoor confetti dome,” a giant rainbow complete with a “pot of happiness to jump into” and a cookie room, “which is like stepping inside of your favorite chocolate chip cookie complete with the aroma of fresh-baked cookies.”

General admission tickets start at $30 plus additional fees and go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at HappyPlace.me/tickets. Family or group four packs will be available for select sessions.

The exhibit hours will be 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Contact Caitlin Lilly at clilly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @caitielilly_ on Twitter.