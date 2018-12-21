Liberace lives on inside the Thriller Villa in Las Vegas — VIDEO

The Thriller Villa in Las Vegas was not only home to Michael Jackson, but now houses the Liberace Museum collection.

Thriller Villa was built in 1992 by Horst Schmidt, and sold to the honorary consulate of El Salvador in 2000, following Schmidt’s passing.

Michael Jackson moved into the house in 2009, before starting his “This Is It” tour. After Michael’s death, the house reverted back to the original owner.

In 2014, the Liberace Foundation was allowed to move into the house, and has been there since.

Inside, you’ll find countless Liberace pieces, including pianos, costumes, candelabras, and more knowledge of Liberace than you ever knew you wanted to know.

The museum only gives private tours from time to time, so be sure to go to the website to see when you can visit.

2710 Palomino Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89107