Memorial set for R-J theater critic

A memorial service for longtime Review-Journal theater critic Anthony Del Valle will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Las Vegas Little Theatre, 3920 Schiff Drive.

The service is open to the public.

Del Valle died Tuesday following a three-month illness. He was 60.

The Review-Journal’s theater critic since September 2003, Del Valle also served for six years as Las Vegas CityLife’s theater editor. He earned a master’s degree in playwriting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where he later taught. He also was a certified Clark County high school teacher in several subjects — including drama.