Palms Las Vegas unveils Damien Hirst-designed villa — VIDEO

Empathy Suite Sky Villa by Damien Hirst (Palms Las Vegas)

Palms Casino Resort just unveiled one of the world’s most opulent accommodations, the Empathy Suite Sky Villa, which was designed by world-renowned artist Damien Hirst. The 9,000-square-foot, two-story suite is a marvel in modern art, featuring original works by the artist and dotted throughout with his signature butterfly and pharmacy motifs. It’s part of the property’s ongoing $690 million refresh.

The villa features soaring ceilings and a 13-seat curved bar. Above the bar is a Hirst original, “Here for a Good Time, Not a Long Time” — two vitrines containing a marlin skeleton and a taxidermy marlin. There are two luxurious lounges and a theater area, which accommodates up to 52 guests, with Hirst-designed furniture, drapery, carpeting and serpentine-shaped Italian leather sofas. A large dining area seats eight, and the outdoor veranda features a cantilevered Jacuzzi. To promote guests’ overall wellness, the villa has its own private healing salt room, two massage rooms and a fitness room.

The suite is a museum-worthy snapshot of Hirst’s oeuvre, with six original works showcased throughout: “Winner/Loser,” two bull sharks suspended in formaldehyde in a white tank set into the wall of the suite; “Casino Royal,” a 10-panel collection of his butterfly motifs on monochrome gloss-painted canvases, a medicine cabinet called “Vegas,” “The Winner Takes It All” and “Money.”

And speaking of money, the suite is one of the most expensive accommodations in the world at $200,000 for a two-night stay, and it’s also reserved exclusively for million-dollar casino players.