Picasso artwork to be auctioned at Bellagio
Eleven works of art by Pablo Picasso are being auctioned at Bellagio on Saturday
MGM Resorts International and Sotheby’s will present a live auction of paintings by Pablo Picasso on Saturday.
Eleven works by the famous Spanish artist worth upward of $100 million will be auctioned starting at 6 p.m. at Bellagio.
The action will be livestreamed on Sothebys.com and here on LVRJ.com.
The auction coincides with the 140th anniversary of Picasso’s birth in October.
Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EditorPaulP on Twitter.