Picasso artwork to be auctioned at Bellagio

Eleven works of art by Pablo Picasso are being auctioned at Bellagio on Saturday

"Nature morte au panier de fruits et aux fleurs," left, and "Nature morte aux fleurs et au compotier" are shown as they hung in the Picasso restaurant in the Bellagio. (MGM Resorts)

MGM Resorts International and Sotheby’s will present a live auction of paintings by Pablo Picasso on Saturday.

Eleven works by the famous Spanish artist worth upward of $100 million will be auctioned starting at 6 p.m. at Bellagio.

The action will be livestreamed on Sothebys.com and here on LVRJ.com.

The auction coincides with the 140th anniversary of Picasso’s birth in October.

