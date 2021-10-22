Picasso works bring in more than $93M at Bellagio auction

Eleven works of art by Pablo Picasso are being auctioned at Bellagio on Saturday.

Tarissa Tiberti, MGM Resorts executive director of arts and culture, speaks about the temporary exhibition of Pablo Picasso pieces at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Brooke Lampley, Sotheby's chairman and worldwide head of sales for global fine art, speaks at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. Several Pablo Picasso pieces are on display ahead of an auction put on by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

"Nature morte au panier de fruits et aux fleurs," left, and "Nature morte aux fleurs et au compotier" are shown as they hung in the Picasso restaurant in the Bellagio. (MGM Resorts)

Pablo Picasso's "Homme et enfant" is on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The painting is part of an auction put on by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts on Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A visitor views Pablo Picasso's "Homme et enfant" at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pablo Picasso's "Femme au beret rouge-orange" is on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The piece is one of 11 to be auctioned by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts Saturday. Marie-Therese Walter, Picasso's "Golden Muse" and the love of his life, is depicted in the painting and in the adjacent photograph. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pablo Picasso's "Aiguiere-Visage" is on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The piece is one of 11 to be auctioned by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts on Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pablo Picasso's "Le djeuner sur lըerbe" is on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The piece is one of eleven to be auctioned by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pablo Picasso's "Tete d'homme barbu" is on display in the foreground with a photograph of Picasso adorning the wall in the background at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. Eleven of Picasso's pieces will be up for auction on Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pablo Picasso's "Pierrot," right, is on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The piece is one of 11 to be auctioned by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts on Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A visitor photographs Pablo Picasso's "Buste d'homme" at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The piece is one of 11 to be auctioned by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pablo Picasso's "La fenetre de l'atelier la Californie" is on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The piece is one of 1 to be auctioned by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Pablo Picasso's "Nature morte au panier de fruits et aux fleurs" is on display at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The piece is one of 1 to be auctioned by Sotheby's and MGM Resorts on Saturday. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

MGM Resorts International and Sotheby’s will present a live auction of paintings by Pablo Picasso on Saturday.

Eleven works by the famous Spanish artist worth upward of $100 million will be auctioned starting at 6 p.m. at Bellagio.

The action will be livestreamed on Sothebys.com and here on LVRJ.com.

The auction coincides with the 140th anniversary of Picasso’s birth in October.

