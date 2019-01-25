This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

George Winston (Steve Lankford)

George Winston

Pianist George Winston returns to The Smith Center to perform his winter show at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Cabaret Jazz. The multiplatinum artist plays selections from his albums “Spring Carousel,” “Love Will Come — The Music of Vince Guaraldi, Vol. 2,” “Winter Into Spring” and more. Attendees are asked to bring canned food donations to benefit Three Square food bank. Tickets are $39 to $59 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Spring Awakening’

Teens in a 19th-century German village deal with the trials and tribulations of growing up in “Spring Awakening.” Majestic Repertory Theatre presents the Tony-winning rock musical at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 10 at 1217 S. Main St. (Note: The show contains adult themes including nudity, sexual situations, explicit language and violence.) Tickets are $15 to $28 at majesticrepertory.com.

Night at the Museum

Discovery Children’s Museum hosts its fourth annual joint fundraiser with the Junior League of Las Vegas on Saturday. Attendees 21 and older can enjoy tropical drinks, a silent disco, a VIP Tiki Lounge and more from 7 to 10 p.m. at 360 Promenade Place. Tickets are $60 and include one free drink. For details, visit discoverykidslv.org.

‘Wild Kratts Live 2.0’

Brothers Chris and Martin Kratt confront a villain to save the day in the PBS Kids series’ “Activate Creature Power!” show at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets are $19 to $99 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Romance Is in the Air’

Romantic chamber works from the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries will be featured in the UNLV faculty concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Dr. Arturo Rando-Grillot Recital Hall at UNLV. Tickets are $25 at unlv.edu/pac.