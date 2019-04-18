This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Commanding Officers Quarters at Fort Union National Monument in New Mexico (Cody Brothers)

Wheeler Peak Campground at Great Basin National Park (Cody Brothers)

Pueblo Bonito Front by Cody Brothers Chaco Culture National Historical Park in New Mexico (Cody Brothers)

Cody Brothers (Springs Preserve)

‘Forgotten Horizons’

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of national parks, Cody Brothers took photographs of six sites in Nevada and New Mexico. The black-and-white images — taken at different seasons over a yearlong period — showcase the National Park Service’s efforts to preserve the resources of its parks. “Forgotten Horizons” can be viewed daily through June 23 in the Springs Preserve’s Big Springs Gallery. For more information, visit springspreserve.org.

Michelle Johnson

Michelle Johnson celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month by paying tribute to Ella Fitzgerald on Friday. Backed by a 10-piece band led by Bill Zappia, the singer will be joined by special guest Jane Monheit at 8 p.m. in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets are $25 to $40 at thesmithcenter.com.

Spring Flicks

The UNLV Department of Film presents its short films festival Friday and Saturday. The annual spring event — open to UNLV student filmmakers, alumni and others — is from 7 to 10 p.m. in Room 109 at UNLV’s Flora Dungan Humanities building. Admission is free. For details, visit unlv.edu/film.

Cosplay Ball

To close out its Wizard Week, Discovery Children’s Museum hosts Saturday’s Cosplay Ball for ages 21 and older. Activities include a scavenger hunt throughout the museum, making wands and superhero masks, special appearances, a costume contest and more, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at 360 Promenade Place. Tickets are $50 at the door; advance tickets are $40 for nonmembers ($20 for members) at discoverykidslv.org.

Afternoon concert

Twin Peaks Brass performs classical, romantic and baroque music at Friday’s Downtown Cultural Series concert. The brass quintet plays at noon in the jury assembly room at the Lloyd D. George Federal Courthouse, 333 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Admission is free. For details, visit artslasvegas.org.