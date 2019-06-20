This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

Left of Center Art Gallery features works by Jack Wilson and Super Summer Theatre’s 44th summer season continues in this week’s arts roundup.

"Eyes On You" Jack Wilson at Left of Center Art Gallery.

Alexandria Le (LV-CCLD)

Philip Fortenberry (LV-CCLD)

‘Uncommon Curiosities’

Artist Jack Wilson showcases traditional and nontraditional paintings — along with objects and other works — at Left of Center Art Gallery. Viewings are available from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 31 at 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. For more information, visit facebook.com/leftofcentergallery.

Super Summer Theatre

Super Summer Theatre’s season continues Wednesday with Shakespeare’s classic tale of feuding fairies and star-crossed lovers. Presented with The Lab LV, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream Concert Fantastic” features text from the romantic comedy performed with popular music at 8:05 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays through July 13 at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets are $15 at supersummertheatre.org.

‘That Genius Beethoven’

Pianists Phillip Fortenberry and Alexandria Le play arrangements of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and “Ode to Joy” as duets at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Auditorium at the Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. Admission is free. For more information, visit lvccld.org.

‘Las Vegas Live’

Las Vegas instrumental soloists and bands play a variety of musical genres in a free performance at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. The concert follows a day of workshops and instruction. For details, visit afmlasvegaslive.com.

Trivia night

Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman serves as quizmaster at Nevada Public Radio’s trivia night fundraiser Wednesday. Teams will test their knowledge of pop culture, current events and other topics for prizes. A mix-and-mingle with drink specials and appetizers starts at 6 p.m. at the Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. General admission is $10; reserved tables and bowling lanes are also available at knpr.org/trivia.