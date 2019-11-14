67°F
This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2019 - 9:54 am
 

‘Material Existence’

A two-part, yearlong exhibition of Japanese art and culture opens Saturday at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art. Curated by Alison Bradley, “Material Existence: Japanese Art From Jomon Period to Present” features large-scale installations and smaller works, with several pieces originating from Japan’s Kansai region. The first part can be viewed through April 26, with the second installment opening May 16. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and tickets are $13 to $15. On Wednesdays, locals receive $11 admission from 5 to 7 p.m. For details, visit bellagio.com/bgfa.

Aviation Nation

Families can see flying demonstrations by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the theatrical Immortal Red Baron vs. Rower Airshows and more Saturday and Sunday at Nellis Air Force Base. Admission is free. General parking is available at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 Las Vegas Blvd. North, and free buses start running at 9 a.m. The opening ceremony will be 10 a.m. both days. For more information, visit bit.ly/avianation.

Kefauver Day

To commemorate the Kefauver Committee’s Las Vegas hearing on Nov. 15, 1950, the Mob Museum offers free admission for Nevada residents — and buy-one, get-one admission for nonresidents — from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. For more information, visit themobmuseum.org.

‘Brushstrokes of Motion’

The UNLV Dance Department presents a collection of dances by fine arts majors, featuring lighting design by production and management majors, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Dance Studio One at UNLV’s Alta Ham Fine Arts building, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. Tickets are $10 to $18 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘The Princess and the Magic Flute’

Vegas City Opera presents this classic children’s opera, inspired by Mozart, at 2 p.m. Saturday at Durango Hills Park, 3521 N. Durango Drive. Admission is free. For details, visit vegascityopera.org.

