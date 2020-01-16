This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Philharmonic performs at The Smith Center and Majestic Repertory Theatre presents “Sweeney Todd” in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.
‘Dvorak, Brahms & Smetana’
Pianist Albert Cano Smit will join the Las Vegas Philharmonic for a performance of Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 on Saturday at The Smith Center. The orchestra’s first concert of 2020 also includes Smetana’s Overture from “The Bartered Bride” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $30 to $110 at thesmithcenter.com.
‘Bus Stop’
A cowboy pursues a nightclub singer in William Inge’s 1955 play (which made the leap the big screen a year later as a movie starring Marilyn Monroe). Las Vegas Little Theatre’s production opens with 8 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday, plus a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, and runs through Feb. 2 on the Mainstage at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $22 to $25 at lvlt.org.
Las Vegas Jazz Society
The Las Vegas Jazz Society presents a program with Joni Janak on Sunday. The Joe Lano Trio with Tom Hall will accompany the vocalist from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. at the Bootlegger Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. General admission is $15 ($12 for members) at lvjs.org.
Tstmrkt
Before it performs at SF Sketchfest, the annual San Francisco comedy festival, the performance art comedy group Tstmrkt will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The 705 Arts Incubator, 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Tickets are $10 at tstmrkt.com.
‘Sweeney Todd’
Majestic Repertory Theatre presents the Tony-winning musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 9 at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $35 at majesticrepertory.com.