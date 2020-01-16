This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas Philharmonic performs at The Smith Center and Majestic Repertory Theatre presents “Sweeney Todd” in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

Albert Cano Smit (Las Vegas Philharmonic)

‘Dvorak, Brahms & Smetana’

Pianist Albert Cano Smit will join the Las Vegas Philharmonic for a performance of Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 on Saturday at The Smith Center. The orchestra’s first concert of 2020 also includes Smetana’s Overture from “The Bartered Bride” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8. The program will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $30 to $110 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Bus Stop’

A cowboy pursues a nightclub singer in William Inge’s 1955 play (which made the leap the big screen a year later as a movie starring Marilyn Monroe). Las Vegas Little Theatre’s production opens with 8 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday, plus a 2 p.m. matinee Sunday, and runs through Feb. 2 on the Mainstage at 3920 Schiff Drive. Tickets are $22 to $25 at lvlt.org.

Las Vegas Jazz Society

The Las Vegas Jazz Society presents a program with Joni Janak on Sunday. The Joe Lano Trio with Tom Hall will accompany the vocalist from 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. at the Bootlegger Bistro, 7700 Las Vegas Blvd. South. General admission is $15 ($12 for members) at lvjs.org.

Tstmrkt

Before it performs at SF Sketchfest, the annual San Francisco comedy festival, the performance art comedy group Tstmrkt will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at The 705 Arts Incubator, 705 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Tickets are $10 at tstmrkt.com.

‘Sweeney Todd’

Majestic Repertory Theatre presents the Tony-winning musical “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” at 8 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 9 at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $35 at majesticrepertory.com.