This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

UNLV Dance presents a collaborative concert and the College of Southern Nevada celebrates 20 years of Vocal Jazz Solo Nights in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

(Getty Images)

‘Creative Constructs’

The UNLV Dance Department performs works by faculty members and modern dance pioneer Erick Hawkins this weekend at Judy Bayley Theatre. See the collaboration between choreographers, visual artists, composers and design artists at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $10 to $18 at unlv.edu/pac.

CSN jazz concert

To mark 20 years of Vocal Jazz Solo Nights, past and present members of the College of Southern Nevada’s Jazz Singers will perform together Friday. The concert features jazz standards from the Great American Songbook at 7 p.m. in the Jay Morrison Recital Hall at the North Las Vegas campus. Tickets are $10 at csn.edu/pac.

‘Opera Legends in Black’

Opera Las Vegas will celebrate African American singers, conductors and composers at 7 p.m. Friday at the Windmill Library Theatre, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. The free concert pays tribute to stars Leontyne Price, William Warfield, Jessye Norman and more and features selections from “Porgy and Bess, “Treemonisha” and “Lost in the Stars.” For details, visit operalasvegas.com.

‘Hidden Gems’

Pianist Zachary Deak joins UNLV faculty members to perform works by George Rochberg, Alexander Zemlinsky and Ildebrando Pizzetti at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at UNLV’s Doc Rando Hall. Tickets are $25 at unlv.edu/pac.

‘Bootlegger Boogie’

The Balboa is the featured dance at “Bootlegger Boogie” on Monday at The Underground. The monthly Prohibition-era dance instruction event starts at 7:30 p.m. at The Mob Museum. Free entry through the speakeasy side door with the password “Cat’s Meow.” For details, visit themobmuseum.org.