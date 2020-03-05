This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas

“Once on This Island” opens at The Smith Center and Winchester Cultural Center celebrates female composers in this week’s arts and leisure roundup.

‘Once on This Island’

A fearless peasant girl is ready to risk it all for love in this Tony-winning musical revival. Directed by Michael Arden and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, “Once on This Island” opens an eight-show run at The Smith Center. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through March 15, with 2 p.m. matinees March 14 and 15, in Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $30 to $128 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Music of Female Composers’

To celebrate International Women’s Day, works by Clara Schumann, Fanny Hensel Mendelssohn, Amy Beach and more will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday at the Winchester Cultural Center. Led by artistic director and pianist Cindy Lee, the concert features performances by Damaris Morales, Moonlight Tran, Marta Plominska and Joan Sobel. Tickets are $12 in advance at clarkcountynv.gov/parks and $14 at the door.

LV Philharmonic

Guest musicians join the Las Vegas Philharmonic to perform Vivaldi’s classic “Four Seasons” at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. The performance will feature four soloists playing Stradivarius violins led by concertmaster De Ann Letourneau. The program also includes selections by Bach led by conductor Donato Cabrera. Tickets are $30 to $110 at thesmithcenter.com.

‘Rat Pack Lounge’

Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. return to Earth to make good on a promise in the season finale of Super Summer Theatre’s “In City Series.” Catch the musical on select dates through March 22 at SST Studios, 4340 S. Valley View Blvd. Tickets are $20 at supersummertheatre.org.

‘The Mikado’

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players return to UNLV with a new interpretation of the classic opera “The Mikado” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Artemus Ham Hall. Tickets are $20 to $50 at unlv.edu/pac.