With flowers, Bellagio Garden creates ‘Hopeful Holidays’
Artists at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden have used flowers, seeds and botanicals to create “Hopeful Holidays.”
Following a year fraught with stress, unrest and a pandemic, there is one thing most people will agree they want for the holidays — hope.
The 14,000-square-foot peaceful display, which opens today, features a red-brick carpet flanked by towering white horses that leads visitors into a winter holiday landscape.
The extravagant holiday invites visitors to explore the majestic, imaginary world of Her Majesty Queen Bellissima.
Decked in holiday-trimmed botanical elements, the conservatory features a 42-foot-tall silver tip fir tree sparkling with thousands of lights, a beautiful oversized ornamental egg, four majestic horses pulling a lavishly decorated carriage and bustling elves preparing the queen’s quarters for the season.
“Our amazing horticulture and facilities teams at Bellagio work tirelessly to create and bring to life five themed displays throughout the year,” said Ed Libby, who designed the display. “For our final display of 2020, we wanted to deliver a sense of joy and beauty to every person who visits, hoping each guest heads home with a beautiful new memory to share with loved ones as we head into a promising new year.”
The tree is crowned with a new Swarovski crystal tree topper while a playful five-car toy train circles the base of the tree.
The ice queen’s couture-inspired gown is trimmed in fresh everlasting roses and crystals. Accompanying her is a family of Coca-Cola polar bears.
In the north garden, guests will find an ornamental egg set in a fountain of flowing water and surrounded by a bed of Poinsettia flowers. The egg’s jewel-encrusted doors are open, revealing a pair of red cardinals set in a snowy winter scene.
The queen’s European-themed carriage embellished with jewels and two pearl-curtained windows presents a photo opportunity in the east garden.
The south bed pays homage to the Bellagio team responsible for the conservatory. Each whimsical elf is working hard to create a magical experience like the talented, hard-working Bellagio designers, decorators, engineers, electricians, florists and gardeners.
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Hopeful Holidays” will be on display through January 9, 2021.
In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for our guests, the following Health & Safety measures have been implemented in how the conservatory will be experienced:
All guests will enter the conservatory through a dedicated entryway; floor markers and employees will guide guests through the correct path.
The number of guests allowed within the conservatory at one time will be closely monitored by operations and security. When the space reaches capacity, guests will queue.
The Bellagio team stationed within the conservatory will encourage guests to continue moving through the space and exit when they are done so more guests can be accommodated.
