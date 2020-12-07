With flowers, Bellagio Garden creates ‘Hopeful Holidays’

Artists at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden have used flowers, seeds and botanicals to create “Hopeful Holidays.”

The "Hopeful Holidays" winter display at the Bellagio Conservatory in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Artist Natalie Tremayne touches up the eye of a Coca-Cola polar bear about the new winter display "Hopeful Holidays" within the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Queen Bellissima will be a centerpiece before the Christmas tree featuring a new topper star created with 14K Swarovski crystals about the new winter display "Hopeful Holidays" within the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Construction continues about the new winter display "Hopeful Holidays" within the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Christmas tree features a new topper star created with 14K Swarovski crystals about the new winter display "Hopeful Holidays" within the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Duston Buhecker makes a slight adjustment to the new ornamental egg with cardinals about the new winter display "Hopeful Holidays" within the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

One of the elves within Queen Bellissima's living room about the new winter display "Hopeful Holidays" within the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. They are dedicated to all of the team members working to make things continue to function at the Bellagio. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The flower Christmas card is reflected in mirrors about the new winter display "Hopeful Holidays" within the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Crew members install tree branches about the new winter display "Hopeful Holidays" within the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A crew member is reflected in a large crystal piece being erected about the new winter display "Hopeful Holidays" within the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Artist Susie Fernandez adds carnations to the body of a Coca-Cola polar bear about the new winter display "Hopeful Holidays" within the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Christina Ramirez of Bakersfield, Calif. at the "Hopeful Holidays" winter display at the Bellagio Conservatory in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The "Hopeful Holidays" winter display at the Bellagio Conservatory in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The "Hopeful Holidays" winter display at the Bellagio Conservatory in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Following a year fraught with stress, unrest and a pandemic, there is one thing most people will agree they want for the holidays — hope.

Artists at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden have used flowers, seeds and botanicals to create “Hopeful Holidays.”

The 14,000-square-foot peaceful display, which opens today, features a red-brick carpet flanked by towering white horses that leads visitors into a winter holiday landscape.

The extravagant holiday invites visitors to explore the majestic, imaginary world of Her Majesty Queen Bellissima.

Decked in holiday-trimmed botanical elements, the conservatory features a 42-foot-tall silver tip fir tree sparkling with thousands of lights, a beautiful oversized ornamental egg, four majestic horses pulling a lavishly decorated carriage and bustling elves preparing the queen’s quarters for the season.

“Our amazing horticulture and facilities teams at Bellagio work tirelessly to create and bring to life five themed displays throughout the year,” said Ed Libby, who designed the display. “For our final display of 2020, we wanted to deliver a sense of joy and beauty to every person who visits, hoping each guest heads home with a beautiful new memory to share with loved ones as we head into a promising new year.”

The tree is crowned with a new Swarovski crystal tree topper while a playful five-car toy train circles the base of the tree.

The ice queen’s couture-inspired gown is trimmed in fresh everlasting roses and crystals. Accompanying her is a family of Coca-Cola polar bears.

In the north garden, guests will find an ornamental egg set in a fountain of flowing water and surrounded by a bed of Poinsettia flowers. The egg’s jewel-encrusted doors are open, revealing a pair of red cardinals set in a snowy winter scene.

The queen’s European-themed carriage embellished with jewels and two pearl-curtained windows presents a photo opportunity in the east garden.

The south bed pays homage to the Bellagio team responsible for the conservatory. Each whimsical elf is working hard to create a magical experience like the talented, hard-working Bellagio designers, decorators, engineers, electricians, florists and gardeners.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Hopeful Holidays” will be on display through January 9, 2021.

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for our guests, the following Health & Safety measures have been implemented in how the conservatory will be experienced:

All guests will enter the conservatory through a dedicated entryway; floor markers and employees will guide guests through the correct path.

The number of guests allowed within the conservatory at one time will be closely monitored by operations and security. When the space reaches capacity, guests will queue.

The Bellagio team stationed within the conservatory will encourage guests to continue moving through the space and exit when they are done so more guests can be accommodated.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @janainprogress on Twitter.