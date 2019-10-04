Yale poetry prize winners to share work in Las Vegas

Yale Younger Poets honorees will read their work at The Writer’s Block in celebration of the award’s 100th anniversary.

Two winners of the Yale Younger Poets prize will read from their work Oct. 22 as part of a nationwide celebration of the award’s 100th anniversary.

Poets who will read at The Writer’s Block in downtown Las Vegas are Eryn Green, who won the prestigious award in 2013 and is an assistant professor in residence in UNLV’s English department, and Noah Warren, who won the award in 2015.

Created in 1919, the Yale Series of Younger Poets is the longest-running poetry prize in the U.S. It honors the most promising new American poets and is given to poets who have not published a book of poetry.

This month’s readings in Las Vegas and eight other U.S. cities are keyed to the Oct. 22 release of “Firsts: 100 Years of Yale Younger Poets” ($65 hardcover and $35 paperback, Yale University Press), which contains selections from award winners over the past century.

The reading will begin at 7 p.m. at The Writer’s Block, 519 S. Sixth St., Suite 100.