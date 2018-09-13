Beer Fest, ‘Femmes of Rock’ are downtown this weekend

Human Nature's Phil Burton performs with Bella Strings during the Human Nature “Christmas, Motown and More” in the Sands Showroom at The Venetian, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Beer Fest also a benefit for pet shelter

The Golden Nugget, 129 Fremont St., will host its ninth annual Beer Fest at 7 p.m. Saturday. In addition to 100 beers from more than 30 breweries, tickets will include beer-inspired food and live entertainment. General admission tickets are $64 in advance at goldennugget.com and $69 at the door, with $84 early admission VIP tickets also available online. A portion of proceeds will go to the Animal Foundation.

Bella Strings back to rock Smith Center

The electric pop violin band Bella Strings returns to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, 361 Symphony Park Ave., on Saturday with a pair of performances. The show, “Femmes of Rock,” to run at 7 and 9:30 p.m., will include interpretations of classic rock hits by artists such as AC/DC, Electric Light Orchestra, Queen, Led Zeppelin, The Eagles, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Metallica, David Bowie and Pink Floyd. Tickets start at $30. thesmithcenter.com

Three bands take the open stage

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will host its monthly Showcase Sunday open stage night this weekend. From 6-9 p.m. Sunday, three bands will “audition to be a downtown star” with one set apiece. Admission is free.

Market in the Alley returns on Sunday

Market in the Alley returns to Fergusons Downtown from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The event features local musicians, artists, designers and chefs sharing their creations with the community. You can find it in the alley between 10th and 11th streets on Fremont. fergusonsdowntown.com

Forum focuses on disaster readiness

The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will host its monthly Community Safety Forum from 2-3 p.m. Sunday. Held in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police Department, the forum will address emergency preparedness, focusing how to prepare for and respond to disasters and explaining resources available in the community. The event is free, and attendees will get free admission to the museum afterward, but registration is required. themobmuseum.org

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.