Butterfly Habitat returns for a limited time to Springs Preserve

Missed your chance to visit the Springs Preserve’s Butterfly Habitat this spring?

Don’t worry: It’s coming back next month.

The habitat will open Saturday, Oct. 5, through Nov. 25, and feature butterflies from across the Americas, the preserve said in a news release.

Guests can visit Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting. Entry to the habitat is included with general admission and is free for Springs Preserve members.

General admission for Nevada residents is $9.95 for adults with ID, $4.95 for children ages 3 to 17 and free for kids 2 and under.

To purchase tickets in advance or see more information about the Springs Preserve, visit springspreserve.org.