Actor Miles Teller denies being drunk in public

The Associated Press
June 20, 2017 - 3:22 am
 

SAN DIEGO — Actor Miles Teller is out of jail after being arrested for allegedly being drunk in public.

San Diego Police officer Billy Hernandez says the 30-year-old actor was arrested Sunday morning after officers spotted him swaying and falling into the street.

Teller wrote on Twitter Monday that “there was no evidence to charge me with a crime,” but Hernandez says the actor was booked on suspicion of public intoxication, a misdemeanor.

Teller’s publicist did not respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment Monday.

Teller’s credits include “Whiplash,” ”The Spectacular Now,” ”Allegiant” and “Fantastic Four.”

