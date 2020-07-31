113°F
Celebrity

Actor Ron Perlman not even close to retirement

By C.L. Gaber Special to the Review-Journal
July 31, 2020 - 2:10 pm
 

He was that kid with the unique face who at age 13 weighed 300 pounds. It was his calling card for the next five years along with that strong jaw and high forehead.

These weren’t necessarily great things when you were a guy growing up on the streets of New York City.

Ron Perlman wasn’t beaten up. It’s not that kind of story. He was lifted up by doing something that changed his life and led to a future including TV’s “Beauty and the Beast” and “Sons of Anarchy” and a big-screen starring role in “Hellboy.”

“I got talked into auditioning for a play in high school because there weren’t a whole lot of guys who wanted to act. I don’t know why the guys avoided it. There was just this stigma,” says one of the most famous character actors of all time. “I had this intense response to acting. For those few minutes, I didn’t have to deal with the problems then of being me.”

There are few problems now for the 70-year-old Perlman, who has 11 upcoming projects and the new film “The Big Ugly,” which is available this weekend on video on demand. The plot revolves around a London crime boss (Malcolm McDowell) and his henchman (Vinnie Jones) who end up in West Virginia dealing with an American oilman (Perlman).

Las Vegas Review Journal: What is your ideal Sunday in non-COVID times?

Ron Perlman: My downtime involves no cellphones. No nothing. You can usually find me golfing or on a plane following the sun.

How is your quarantine going in Los Angeles?

You have your good days and not so good days. On balance, it’s kind of natural. Social distancing is something I’ve been working on for decades and decades. Doing absolutely nothing in the course of a 24-hour period is one of my strong suits. I’m doing OK. I’m following the seesaw and the ups and downs of it all.

What was the appeal of “The Big Ugly”?

I’m constantly looking for these scripts done out of the mainstream as labors of love. These films have all the elements you want as an actor. You’re proud of these indies because they turn out to be exactly what you want. With “The Big Ugly,” I knew from the start that this was a fantastic cast including Vinnie Jones and Malcolm McDowell. The whole ensemble was really exciting and didn’t disappoint.

You’re also working on a big-screen “Pinocchio” directed by Guillermo del Toro.

It’s a unique look at “Pinocchio,” unlike anything you’ve seen before. It’s set in Italy in the run-up to Mussolini. It’s quite provocative and thought provoking. People will be blown away by it. I play a local guy who is important in the running of the town. He’s a fascist and believes in a dark version of man’s relationship to his government.

You had some challenges growing up. What do you say to someone struggling now — of any age — with self-esteem issues due to weight or just not fitting in?

Look for where you can be most at peace. And please give yourself a break. What you think of yourself is probably untrue. It’s probably a distortion. You’re one of a gazillion people who is just trying to get through the day. Celebrate your wins during that day. Have a few laughs. Get through the moments with your family or friends.

What do you love the most about acting at this age?

I love building a character and performing in that skin. I find it to be an aphrodisiac. I’ve always been mesmerized by the whole process. I always want more. I just can’t run from the feeling you get when you become someone else — even for a short time.

You have a large male fan base from “Sons of Anarchy.” Why the rabid following for that show?

Fans constantly ask me about the series because it was such an explosive world, which made it amazingly theatrical. It was also such an unpredictable piece of storytelling. People couldn’t tell what was coming next amid all this eye candy. There were a lot of places to put your attention.

Do you ever think of retiring?

I’m at an age where most guys are retiring. Me? I look at each day like it’s borrowed time now. I don’t have anything to lose anymore except my pride.

Finish this sentence: My life now is …

The byproduct of 25 years of dreaming.

